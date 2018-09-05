Fowler fit to resume FedEx race as he gears up for Ryder Cup

‘I didn’t want to go into the Ryder Cup having five weeks off away from competitive golf’
Rickie Fowler has slipped nine places to 26th in the rankings as a result of his absence in the first two rounds of the FedEx Cup. Photograph: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Rickie Fowler returns to the FedEx Cup race fit and refreshed and with one eye on the Ryder Cup.

The 29-year-old has not played since the USPGA over a month ago because of an abdominal injury, missing the first two events of the PGA Tour’s season-ending finale.

He hopes to play himself back into form for the United States’ defence of the Ryder Cup in Paris at the end of the month.

“I didn’t really want to go into the Ryder Cup having five weeks off away from competitive golf,” he told a press conference.

“I enjoy playing into major events, and not that I wouldn’t have been ready for Ryder Cup but it was the right decision not to play last week, just to make sure that we weren’t going to stress it too early and ultimately bring the potential of another injury into play.

“I feel like I’m definitely a lot more rested and ready to go than most guys here, I’m sure.

“It could end up being a good thing with the stretch we have coming up this week and Tour Championship and Ryder Cup right around the corner.

“So I’m glad to be back, healthy. I feel like my health is always the priority first and foremost. Nice to be back without pain.”

Absence

Fowler has slipped nine places to 26th in the rankings as a result of his absence in the first two rounds of the FedEx Cup.

He therefore needs a good performance in the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club near Philadelphia to secure his top-30 place for next week’s season-ending Tour Championship as he is only 97 points ahead of Gary Woodland in 30th place.

“I played Wednesday through Saturday to try and simulate playing 72 holes throughout four days and everything felt good so I’m glad with the timing and where we’re at,” added Fowler, who has qualified for the Tour Championship in three of the past four seasons, missing out by just a single shot in 2016.

“You know, it’s one of the reasons I wanted to try and get back early enough to where we can secure a spot for East Lake.

“We have some work to do this week and I think, ultimately, I’d like to not just get into East Lake but put myself in a good position to have a chance there.

“So, we’ve fallen back a little bit these last two weeks but no reason we can’t play well here, I’ve played well here in the past and go give ourselves a real legitimate shot going into East Lake.”

