Returning Munster internationals start against Southern Kings

Pro 14: Munster v Southern Kings

Kick-off: 7.35pm, Friday. Venue: Musgrave Park. On TV: Live on eir Sport and Premier Sports.

Munster have made seven changes to the side that defeated Dragons in Munster’s last outing three weeks ago for their clash with Southern Kings on Friday.

Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Niall Scannell, John Ryan and Billy Holland all return from international duty to start the clash. Tyler Bleyendaal captains the side in his first start at out-half this season with his three previous starts this campaign at inside centre.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Conway and Darren Sweetnam named on the flanks.

Rory Scannell and Farrell start in the centres with Neil Cronin and Bleyendaal named in the half-backs.

Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Ryan pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Holland in the engine room.

Fineen Wycherley, Chris Cloete and Arno Botha start in the back row to complete the side. Cloete makes his first appearance since sustaining a neck injury in December.

JJ Hanrahan has recovered from a hip injury sustained last month to take his place in the squad with Academy back-row forward Gavin Coombes also named among the replacements.

The clash sees Southern Kings visit Munster for the first time with the province leading the way in Conference A of the Guinness Pro14.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam; Tyler Bleyendaal (C), Neil Cronin; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Fineen Wycherley, Chris Cloete, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Liam O’Connor, Stephen Archer, Darren O’Shea, Gavin Coombes, Alby Mathewson, JJ Hanrahan, Dan Goggin.