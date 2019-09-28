Parc strife continues as Connacht go down to Scarlets in opener

Andy Friend’s side fail to break duck at Welsh venue as they come home empty handed

Linley MacKenzie at Parc y Scarlets

Connacht’s Gavin Thornbury goes up to claim the lineout in the Guinness Pro 14 game against Scarlets at Parc y Scarlets. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Connacht’s Gavin Thornbury goes up to claim the lineout in the Guinness Pro 14 game against Scarlets at Parc y Scarlets. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Scarlets 18 Connacht 10

Connacht’s miserable record continued at Parc y Scarlets in their Guinness Pro 14 season opener on Saturday evening when failing to take advantage of the home side missing 15 World Cup players.

A poor opening half ultimately did the damage as the Scarlets led 12-3 at half time, and despite taking charge for long periods of the second half, Andy Friend’s side was unable to record a first win at the Welsh venue.

Both sides displayed opening day rustiness before the deadlock was broken in the 20th minute when Scarlets capitalised after Connacht coughed up a penalty at the breakdown. A solid touch-finder from outhalf Dan Jones provided the home side with territorial control, and after a series of lateral thrusts at the line, eventually the league’s 2016/17 top try scorer Steffan Evans wriggled through a tackle to touch down in the corner.

An increasing penalty count did not help Connacht’s cause as the home side continued to thwart a Connacht attack that lacked the necessary cutting edge, and minutes before the break Scarlets bagged their second try. Fullback Johnny McNicholl made the incisive break through the cover before Steffan Hughes sold a dummy and Paul Asquith finished off from 10 metres out.

Connacht’s only first-half points came two minutes later when outhalf Conor Fitzgerald nailed a penalty to close the gap to 12-3 at the break, but it did not get any better when centre Tom Daly was yellow carded within minutes of the restart and Dan Jones stretched the lead to 15-3.

Hopes of a fightback were raised soon after when a superior scrum provided Connacht with their best attacking platform, and after a series of penalties, the pack took charge. Eventually flanker Eoghan Masterson burrowed over in the 51st minute, and Fitzgerald’s conversion kept Connacht in contention.

However, a mistake on the restart in the deteriorating weather allowed the Scarlets to quickly re-establish control through a Dan Jones penalty.

New coach Brad Mooar will have been pleased with the closing 20 minutes as his side maintained the eight-point advantage and ensured a winning start to the new campaign.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 19 mins: S Evans try 5-0; 34: P Asquith try, D Jones con 12-0; 36: C Fitzgerald pen 12-3. HT 12-3. 44: D Jones pen 15-3; 51: E Masterson try, C Fitzgerald con 15-10; 58:D Jones pen 18-10.

SCARLETS: H McNicholl; R Conbeer, S Hughes (capt), P Asquith, D Jones; K Hardy, R Evans; M Jones, S Lee, S Cummins; L Rawlins, T Phillips; J Macleod, Y Cassiem.

Replacements: P Price for Evans (51 mins), J Helps for Cummins (56), C Baldwin for Conbeer (60) T Davies for M Jones, W Kruger for S Lee (both 63).

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; S Fitzgerald, K Godwin, T Daly, M Healy; C Fitzgerald, C Blade; P McAllister, T McCartney, F Bealham; G Thornbury, Q Roux; E Masterson, C Fainga’a, J Butler.

Replacements: E McKeon for Faianga’a (35 mins), D Buckley for McAllster (45), D Leader for Healy (46), K Marmion for Blade, U Dillane for McKeon (both 50), S Delahunt for McCartney, D Robertson-McCoy for Bealham (both 56), P Robb for Daly (65).

Referee: Stuart Berry (South Africa).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.