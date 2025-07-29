Famine is ‘playing out’ in Gaza, warns global hunger monitor

A Palestinian boy holds a packet of humanitarian aid in the Mawasi area of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Famine is “playing out” in the Gaza Strip, a global hunger monitor said in an alert issued on Tuesday as international criticism of Israel intensifies over rapidly worsening conditions in the Palestinian enclave.

“The worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out in the Gaza Strip,” said the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) alert. “Mounting evidence shows that widespread starvation, malnutrition, and disease are driving a rise in hunger-related deaths.”

The IPC alert does not formally classify Gaza as being in famine. Such a classification can only be made through an analysis, which the IPC said it would now conduct “without delay”.

The IPC is a global initiative that partners with 21 aid groups, international organisations and UN agencies, and assesses the extent of hunger suffered by a population.

War has raged in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas for the past 22 months. Facing global condemnation over the humanitarian crisis, Israel said on Sunday it would halt military operations for 10 hours a day in parts of the Palestinian enclave and allow new aid corridors.

For an area to be classified as in famine, at least 20 per cent of people must be suffering extreme food shortages, with one in three children acutely malnourished and two people out of every 10,000 dying daily from starvation or malnutrition and disease.

“Immediate action must be taken to end the hostilities and allow unimpeded, large-scale, life-saving humanitarian response. This is the only path to stopping further deaths and catastrophic human suffering,” the IPC alert said.

The latest data indicated that famine thresholds have been reached for food consumption in most of the war-torn Palestinian enclave – where some 2.1 million people remain – and for acute malnutrition in Gaza City, the alert said.

“Formal famine declarations always lag reality,” David Miliband, head of the International Rescue Committee aid group, said in a statement ahead of the IPC alert.

“By the time that famine was declared in Somalia in 2011, 250,000 people – half of them children under five – had already died of hunger. By the time famine is declared, it will already be too late,” he said.

Israel controls all access to Gaza. After an 11-week blockade, limited UN-led aid operations resumed on May 19th and a week later the obscure new US-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) – backed by Israel and the United States – began distributing food aid.

The rival aid efforts have sparked a war of words – pitting Israel, the US and the GHF against the UN, international aid groups and dozens of governments from around the world.

Israel and the US accuse Hamas of stealing aid – which the militants deny – and the UN of failing to prevent it. The UN says it has not seen evidence of mass aid diversion in Gaza by Hamas.

The IPC alert said 88 per cent of Gaza is under evacuation orders or within militarised areas. “People’s access to food across Gaza is now alarmingly erratic and extremely perilous,” it said.

The IPC and its independent Famine Review Committee were both critical of the GHF efforts in the alert issued on Tuesday.

The IPC said most of the GHF “food items are not ready-to-eat and require water and fuel to cook, which are largely unavailable”. The Famine Review Committee said: “Our analysis of the food packages supplied by the GHF shows that their distribution plan would lead to mass starvation.”

The GHF says it has been able to transport aid into Gaza without any being stolen by Hamas and that it has so far distributed more than 96 million meals.

The IPC alert said an estimated minimum of 62,000 metric tonnes of staple food is required every month to cover the basic food needs of the Gazan population.

But it said that according to the Israeli military aid co-ordination agency, only 19,900 metric tonnes of food entered Gaza in May and 37,800 in June.

The war in Gaza was triggered on October 7th, 2023, when Hamas killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and took some 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Since then, Israel’s military campaign has killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities. – Reuters