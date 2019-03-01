Munster make seven changes for trip to Parc y Scarlets

Munster have made seven changes to their team for Saturday’s Pro14 clash with Scarlets at Parc y Scarlets (Kick-off at 5pm – live on eir Sport, TG4, Premier Sports and S4C).

Billy Holland captains Munster - who defeated Ospreys in their last outing last Friday night - with centre Rory Scannell returning to the starting XV for his 100th Munster appearance. He will become the youngest ever player to reach that landmark having turned 25 in December.

It’s all change in the halfbacks with Alby Mathewson and Bill Johnston coming into the side. The final addition to the backline sees Ronan O’Mahony named on the right wing.

John Ryan returns from international duty to start at tighthead prop, Jean Kleyn has recovered from illness to start in the secondrow and Conor Oliver is named in the backrow.

Mike Haley starts at fullback with O’Mahony and Darren Sweetnam named on either flank, while Scannell is partnered by Dan Goggin in the centres.

Jeremy Loughman, Rhys Marshall and Ryan pack down in the frontrow with Kleyn and captain Holland in the engine room.

Fineen Wycherley, Oliver and Arno Botha start in the backrow.

The province have won seven games in a row and lead Conference A by a single point. Scarlets have lost just one Pro14 game at Parc y Scarlets since September 2016.

Munster are without their Irish internationals Tadhg Beirne, Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Dave Kilcoyne, Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony, Niall Scannell and CJ Stander. They are all in Ireland camp and unavailable this weekend.

Munster: Mike Haley; Ronan O’Mahony, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam; Bill Johnston, Alby Mathewson; Jeremy Loughman, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (Capt); Fineen Wycherley, Conor Oliver, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Liam O’Connor, Stephen Archer, Darren O’Shea, Jack O’Donoghue, Neil Cronin, Tyler Bleyendaal, Jaco Taute.