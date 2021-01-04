Jordan Larmour returns to Leinster training earlier than expected

Fullback required shoulder surgery in October after dislocating it in win over Benetton

Jordan Larmour scores a try against Saracens in September. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Jordan Larmour has returned to full training after undergoing shoulder surgery in October and Leinster are hopeful that he will be available for Friday night’s Guinness Pro14 game against Ulster at the RDS (7.35).

The Leinster and Ireland fullback, who dislocated his shoulder in a 37-25 victory over Benetton in Italy on Saturday, October 10th, has managed to comfortably beat the original 16-week rehabilitation time frame.

Ed Byrne (calf) and Jack Conan (neck), who came on against Connacht showed no ill effects in the aftermath and are available for Friday’s match as is Rhys Ruddock (ribs).

Johnny Sexton and Scott Penny are following the graduated return to play protocols after sustaining head injuries last weekend and a decision on their availability will depend on how they come through the process.

Jimmy O’Brien (shoulder) and Rory O’Loughlin (shoulder) require further assessment this week and it is a similar scenario for Ciaran Frawley (hamstring) and Josh Murphy (calf), who cried off the Connacht match having originally been in the matchday 23.

Outhalf Harry Byrne, who was forced out of Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup match against the Northampton Saints in the warm-up with a back issue, has returned to training but his potential participation on Friday will require further medical evaluation.

