Munster sign Springboks hooker Marnus van der Merwe

Munster have signed Springboks hooker Marnus van der Merwe on a two-year contract starting from next season.

The 29-year-old scored two tries in his international debut for South Africa last July, and helped the Springboks to the Rugby Championship title, featuring in wins over New Zealand and Australia.

Van der Merwe signs from Scarlets, where he was named their player of the year in 2024/25 and was named in the URC Elite XV for that season.

Previously, he played for Cheetahs in South Africa, where he won the Currie Cup in 2023.

“I’m excited and honoured to be joining such a prestigious club, with such a proud rugby history. I want to finish the season strong with the Scarlets, before tackling this new challenge with Munster,” van der Merwe said.

Munster general manager Ian Costello said:

“We are delighted to have signed a player of Marnus’ calibre ahead of next season and he will add to the strength of our frontrow.

“He has been one of the best hookers in the URC over the past two years resulting in a call up to the Springboks squad.

“He is an physical, abrasive hooker, very strong in the set-piece, excellent over the ball, and now has demonstrated his ability to perform at international level.

“Marnus is passionate, and extremely ambitious and has the qualities that will make him a really good fit to our playing group. We look forward to welcoming him to Munster this summer.”