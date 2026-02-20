More questions than answers as Ireland squad struggle to pinpoint the malaise

Ireland's Tadhg Furlong during the Ireland v Italy Six Nations match at the Aviva Stadium on February 14th. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

When assistant coach Johnny Sexton and four Irish players came out on Tuesday to talk on their pre-England match media day, the questions asked of them were sometimes as telling as their answers.

The questions were loaded with inherent criticisms, ones which players usually ignore but sometimes bridle against and move to point out that they have a different view.

It can leave you thinking the opposite of what you first thought. For instance, it wasn’t difficult to come away from the High Performance Centre in Dublin this week believing that Sam Prendergast had a good game against Italy, the scrum can be strengthened with easy fixes and Ireland do not have a hangover from the Lions Tour to Australia.

Tadhg Furlong acknowledged that some players were involved in eight games during the Lions tour, but that it shouldn’t be an excuse for not performing in the Six Nations.

“Some lads play eight games on them tours, so it’s a lot of strain on them,” said the Irish tighthead prop. “Does that [leave] a hangover? I’m not sure. I think the Irish system would get a good preseason, etc ... Granted, it was short this year and straight into rugby.”

Sexton was asked the same question and highlighted Ireland’s head of athletic performance, Aled Walters, who would have known the exact number of minutes the Irish players had been on the pitch during the Lions’ trip and taken that into account.

“We did it in November, knowing that it was going to be like this in the Six Nations,” said Sexton.

Furlong was also asked about the scrum review they underwent after the Italy match and whether it was a tough watch. Again, the implicit criticism – that the scrum was in big trouble against Italy – was in the question.

Assistant coach Johnny Sexton at the Ireland Rugby press conference in Blanchardstown on Thursday. Photograph: Gavin Cullen/Inpho

“We were negative there in the penalty count, so it was four penalties to them, one to us, a free kick each,” explained Furlong. “Obviously, it was a disappointing result. Italy do have a very good scrum, to be fair to them. We saw what they did to South Africa in November, I thought they put them under large pressure.”

That was the third time the Italian scrum performance against the Springboks had been raised since last weekend’s match, with coach Andy Farrell also emphasising the point. The message was the strength of the Italy set piece, not a weakness in the Irish scrum.

[ Six Nations: How Ireland can beat England and what they can learn from ScotlandOpens in new window ]

The outhalf issue arose, as it always does, and Sexton was reminded that he had jetted off in 2013 to play club rugby with Racing 92 in the Top 14 without sanction from the IRFU, and whether other Irish players should be allowed to do so to improve their game.

The case of Harry Byrne, who went to Bristol Bears on loan, and came back to Leinster a better player, was offered as evidence.

The question was framed around Matthieu Jalibert, the French 10, who plays and competes more frequently in Top 14 games with Bordeaux Bègles each season than players in Ireland would in the United Rugby Championship.

Cognisant of the fact that he is currently employed by the IRFU, Sexton offered little to counter the current policy of keeping players at home.

“In terms of encouraging players to go, I don’t think I’d be too popular in the IRFU if I said yes,” he said. “So, you’ve got to understand that I’m not going to win out of this question.”

The mood of the session was one of the media trying to divine the thinking in camp, what was going wrong and how they might improve as the team’s struggle to find consistent form continues.

Harry Byrne at Ireland Rugby squad training on Tuesday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

There was no outward sign of urgency, although the symptoms are showing with Ireland dropping to fifth in the world rankings and out of the top four for the first time since 2022.

Perhaps the players and coaches preferred not to directly answer questions on form as they were also struggling for explanations.

An overlying aspect coming from the squad was the theme of trust, the quality Irish players who will come good, the urging of patience, especially around the 10 position and the belief that the answer will reveal itself in the next game.

But after Thursday’s team announcement, it seemed clear Ireland are still in the investigation stage of what is causing the malaise. The selection answer from Farrell was to faithfully go back to the same well of players.

[ Andy Farrell’s seventh Six Nations campaign looks like the most challenging yetOpens in new window ]

He knows he has an underwhelming Ireland barely treading water, showing just flashes of the old character with frontline players such as Dan Sheehan, Josh van der Flier and Joe McCarthy strangely, inexplicably mute on the pitch, but who he has selected for this weekend.

After the week’s probing of players and coaching staff, there should have been some answers. Instead, the sense was that more questions have piled up beside this Irish squad.

The outcome against England in Twickenham may answer some of them. Defeat would add to the heap, and confirm an Irish team on a downward spiral.