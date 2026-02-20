Ireland Under-20s must overcome lingering frailties to beat England

Six Nations Under-20s: England v Ireland, The Rec (Friday, 7.45pm, live on Virgin Media Two, BBC iPlayer)

Ireland head coach Andrew Browne has shuffled, predominantly the same playing resources in the hope that his side can build on a narrow victory over Italy last time out. In aesthetics terms it was a scruffy performance with several lingering frailties from the heavy defeat to France on the first weekend of the Six Nations.

However, the young Irish side showed character to overcome the glitches in Cork and in doing so played cracking rugby while scoring a couple of superb tries. A problem is the fitful quality, where the moments of excellence are undermined by basic mistakes, lapses in concentration and poor discipline.

Browne has been loyal to the group in selection terms but that cannot continue ad infinitum. This game might be a watershed; the players should understand that they have been given a fair crack to demonstrate their aptitude.

Dylan McNeice is a significant loss, the secondrow has been a standout player, but he picked up a knee issue the last day. Fellow lock Donnacha McGuire was a late cry-off against Italy, but he returns to the starting team and will be partnered by Joe Finn as the Garryowen player switches from blindside flanker to the secondrow.

The backrow reverts to the one that started against France with Billy Hayes returning to the run-on team at openside flanker. Cashel’s Rob Carney was impressive on his debut against Italy, while Derry Moloney has consistently excelled, particularly in attack. Barnhall’s Sean Walsh, who had a fine game the last day as a replacement for McGuire, drops to a familiar looking bench.

Ireland's Donnacha McGuire celebrates after Josh Neill scored a try. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

England are a second half team judging by their performances in the tournament to date. Trailing Wales 16-0 at the interval in their first match they came back to win 19-16 at Franklin’s Gardens before last week venturing to the Hive in Edinburgh, where there weren’t quite the same levels of heroics.

Andy Titterell’s side led Scotland 19-17 at half-time and managed to shut out their hosts while scoring a couple of tries themselves in a 33-17 victory. Along with France they remain the two unbeaten sides in the Six Nations.

There are a couple of changes to the starting team from the Scotland game with Tyler Offiah, son of former Wigan and Great Britain rugby league great Martin, or “Chariots” as he was affectionately known, coming in on the right wing. At 6ft 3in Tyler is a little taller than his father but possesses all the other characteristics, including blistering speed.

The other change is in the frontrow where Harlequins Ollie Streeter is named at tighthead prop with Sonny Tonga‘uiha – his father Soane played for Tonga and the Northampton Saints – dropping to the replacements. Centre Nick Lilley, prop Oliver Scola, flanker Aiden Ainsworth-Cave, captain Connor Treacy and replacement outhalf Will Knight all played in last year’s World Cup.

A key for Ireland is to try and limit the access to opponents to their 22 by coughing up a slew of penalties, which is touching the mid-30s at this point in just two matches. The knock-on effect is that French and Italian lineout mauls provided a lucrative source of points.

Ireland's head coach Andrew Browne. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

The Irish starting scrum has been robust, the lineout pretty reliable, while when the team get to play off quick ball the backs have shown that they can rip through defences. Scrumhalf Christopher Barrett, with three tries to his name and a penchant for running great support lines, needs to prioritise getting the ball away quicker. It would allow Tom Wood a little more time and space to manage the game, whether that’s kicking into space or shifting the ball to width, where Ireland have looked dangerous.

The priority for Ireland is to greatly reduce the self-inflicted wounds, while continuing to commit to playing without fear.

England: James Pater (Northampton Saints); Tyler Offiah (Bath), Nick Lilley (Exeter Chiefs), Victor Worsnip (Bristol Bears), George Pearson (Leicester Tigers); Finn Keylock (Saracens), Lucas Friday (Harlequins); Oliver Scola (Northampton Saints), Jimmy Staples (Harlequins), Ollie Streeter (Harlequins); Elliot Williams (Harlequins), Patrick Hogg (Sale Sharks); Aiden Ainsworth-Cave (Northampton Saints), Seb Kelly (Sale Sharks), Connor Treacey (Bath, capt). Replacements: Jerold Gorleku (Harlequins), Oliver Spencer (Sale Sharks), Sonny Tonga’uiha (Northampton Saints), Tate Williams (Harlequins), George Marsh (Leicester Tigers), George Newman (Exeter Chiefs), Will Knight (Gloucester), Ollie Davies (Sale Sharks).

Ireland: Noah Byrne (Dublin University); Derry Moloney (Blackrock College), Rob Carney (Cashel), James O’Leary (UCC), Daniel Ryan (Galway Corinthians); Tom Wood (Garryowen), Christopher Barrett (UCC); Max Doyle (UCD), Lee Fitzpatrick (Blackrock College), Sami Bishti (UCD, capt); Joe Finn (Garryowen), Donnacha McGuire (UCD); Josh Neill (Old Wesley), Billy Hayes (Garryowen), Diarmaid O’Connell (Galway Corinthians). Replacements: Rian Handley (Old Wesley), Christian Foley (Young Munster), Blake McClean (Instonians), Sean Walsh (MU Barnhall), Ben Blaney (Terenure College), James O’Dwyer (Old Belvedere), Charlie O’Shea (UCC), Johnny O’Sullivan (Dublin University).