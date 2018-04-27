John Muldoon leads Connacht for one last time against Leinster

John Muldoon will captain Connacht against Leinster on Saturday, as he makes his final appearance at the Sportsground (3.05, TG4).

Connacht legend Muldoon starts in his familiar position of number eight in his 327th game for the province, having made his debut in October 2003.

He is joined in the backrow by Eoin McKeon and Jarrad Butler, while Quinn Roux starts in the engine room alongside Gavin Thornbury.

Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty start in the halfbacks, with Chris Farrell and the talismanic Bundee Aki continuing their partnership in midfield.

Tiernan O’Halloran starts at 15, with Matt Healy and Niyi Adeolokun resuming on the wings.

Meanwhile Jack McGrath captains Leinster, as they look for the point which would see them guarantee a home Pro 14 semi-final.

McGrath is joined in a powerful frontrow by James Tracy and Andrew Porter, while in the backrow Jack Conan starts at eight and Max Deegan is shifted to flanker.

Nick McCarthy partners Ross Byrne in the halfbacks, while Joey Carbery starts at 15. Noel Reid makes his 100th Leinster appearance from 12, while alongside him in midfield Tom Daly makes his seasonal bow after injuring his ACL in a friendly against Perpignan last year.

There’s also a place for James Lowe on the wing after the Kiwi missed out on last weekend’s Champions Cup win over the Scarlets.

Ahead of his final appearance in Galway, Muldoon said: “It’s my final time to throw on the green jersey and I just want to do the lads justice before I bow out at the Sportsground. It has actually crept up on me and I have had mixed emotions this week when I have gone into training with the lads.

“It’s been bittersweet getting ready for this game against Leinster. It has built up nicely towards a game against a phenomenal team and they were outstanding in their Champions Cup win over Scarlets again last weekend.

“It certainly won’t be easy to finish my career against them, but I am looking forward to getting stuck into my last game for my province.”

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran, Niyi Adeolokun, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Finlay Bealham, Gavin Thornbury, Quinn Roux, Eoin McKeon, Jarrad Butler, John Muldoon (C). Replacements: Tom McCartney, Peter McCabe, Conor Carey, Ultan Dillane, Eoghan Masterson, Caolin Blade, Craig Ronaldson, Darragh Leader.

Leinster: Joey Carbery, Barry Daly, Tom Daly, Noel Reid, James Lowe, Ross Byrne, Nick McCarthy; Jack McGrath (C), James Tracy, Andrew Porter, Ross Molony, Mick Kearney, Max Deegan, Peadar Timmins, Jack Conan. Replacements: Seán Cronin, Cian Healy, Michael Bent, Devin Toner, Jordi Murphy, Jamison Gibson-Park, Jordan Larmour, Adam Byrne.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)