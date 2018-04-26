Organisers insist Wales Test against South Africa in Washington on track

Organisers say “preparations are going ahead at full pace” for Wales’ Test match against South Africa in Washington DC on June 2nd.

It has been reported that the company staging the game – Rugby International Marketing (RIM) – had been hit by internal and financial issues, while ticket sales were also said to be poor.

Wales are due to face South Africa at the RFK Stadium before embarking on a two-Test tour to Argentina.

In a statement released by the Welsh Rugby Union, RIM board member Mark Lambourne said: “The ticket sales are currently tracking, with over 12,000 sold to date, and it is still well over a month until Wales and South Africa meet at the RFK Stadium in Washington DC.

“Published USA Rugby minutes from last month transcribe the fact that a healthy debate was had about the game, with directors entirely within their rights to discuss the benefits for USA Rugby.

“For the elimination of any doubt, the fixture was since officially sanctioned and preparations are going ahead at full pace. We are all very much looking forward to welcoming Wales and the Springboks to Washington DC on June 2.”

A WRU spokesperson added: “We are looking forward to playing South Africa in Washington DC on June 2 as part of our 2018 summer tour. Beyond the contracted game, we have a number of local activities planned during our week in the US, and we are confident the team will be great ambassadors for Welsh rugby.”

Wales head coach Warren Gatland looks set to rest some of his senior internationals for the June games, with captain Alun Wyn Jones and number eight Taulupe Faletau among those who could sit out the three Tests.