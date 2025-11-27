South Africa ‘up a level’ across all areas of the game, says Garry Ringrose

2025 Quilter Nations Series, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 22/11/2025 Ireland vs South Africa Ireland’s Garry Ringrose and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu of South Africa clash off the ball Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Gary Carr

On a personal level, Garry Ringrose has always been understated.

But when Springbok outhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu ghosted across the pitch at the beginning of Ireland’s match against South Africa on Saturday and clocked Tommy O’Brien with a shoulder to the head, the reaction of the Irish outside centre told more than he ever would with words.

First, Ringrose turned towards the referee with his hands out in a pleading gesture and angrily stamped his boot. He then paced over to the touchline to where the South African outhalf was glowering over the Irish right wing.

Raising his hands, he forcefully shoved the Springbok number 10 back towards the pitchside hoarding.

In a flash South Africa’s towering lock Ruan Nortje stepped in to confront Ringrose before a scuffle broke out between the teams.

English referee Matthew Carley called over both captains, Caelan Doris and Siya Kolisi, and warned that if it happened again he would start showing cards.

“Probably got a bit animated,” says Ringrose in a typically proportioned reply. Like everything he does the reaction was not about him. It was about the team, O’Brien on the ground.

That has been a guiding light for the 30-year-old, who will earn his 70th cap in his next Ireland match. But for Ringrose, even after 10 years playing Test rugby, speaking of another Irish cap is a presumption best left alone.

“Where did it go,” he asks rhetorically. “I think it was Andy Farrell said it, it could have been two years ago, he was like, oh, ‘the most important game you’ll ever play for Ireland is the next one’. And it’s just so true.

“When it comes to just getting one opportunity, whether it’s 69 or one, it’s still such a big deal. You just throw everything at it.

“I think you just need to be . . . adaptable. Yeah, that’s the right word. Just try and be as adaptable to how the game is going.”

Change

Plenty of change has crept into the game since Ringrose won his first cap against Canada in 2016. He remembers Brian O’Driscoll, Gordon D’Arcy and Jared Payne at his first training session, a kindly reminder of change and the turning years.

South Africa showed in the Aviva days ago how change comes in various forms, with the Springboks bringing a physical dimension that other sides struggle to match.

But Ringrose tilts his head to question the suggestion that South African brawn is the only secret sauce in their game.

Certainly the 15-man Springboks struggled to put away a 12-man Ireland team, but two World Cup trophies in succession points to a more sophisticated game plan than bullying teams around the park.

“I’ve yet to play in a game for Ireland and Leinster where it’s not physical,” he says. But South Africa are up another level in physicality?

“I think what’s up a level is they’re really good across all areas of the game. I wouldn’t pigeonhole them into one aspect at all. They’re physical, they’re fast, they’re fit, they’re clever.

“They’ve a good game plan that they can adopt and change for different opposition. I would admire a lot of what they do. And they’re number one in the world for a reason.”

Ringrose played in two of the November matches, the first one in Chicago and last one in Dublin. Against New Zealand Ireland were disconnected and maybe undercooked. Last weekend he was on the pitch as part of the outnumbered dozen in a rearguard action at the end of the first half and beginning of the second.

It was a situation that devolved into chaos and disorder and when forces are outnumbered and losing control.

“Yeah, I mean, I started two games, and unfortunately there were two losses,” he says. “I just care deeply about trying to win. The way things fell over those two games, it wasn’t the case.

“I guess it’s the nature of the beast, and we’ve got to try and take whatever good we can out of the games in the last couple of weeks.”

It is an unwaveringly blinkered way the players have learned to look at defeat, pick over the bones for positives, an attitude mirrored by assistant coach Johnny Sexton.

Ringrose didn’t enjoy losing the two matches but won’t allow it to interfere with the team psychology of quickly turning pages. Unclutter for the tasks ahead. Sagging heads and mood swings bedamned, with Leinster’s Champions Cup and the Six Nations in a few weeks.

“No, no, the coaches are great at that . . . you kind of cut through, I guess, a mood or whatever,“ he says. ”You know what I mean, perceptions. You just try to be objective and deal in reality as much as possible

“So, it’s just how we can take good from it, use that experience and hopefully be better over the next couple of weeks with our provinces, and then kick on into Six Nations. I think it’s nine or 10 weeks away. So, it’ll creep up quickly.”

Garry Ringrose was speaking at the announcement of the renamed Laya Arena at the RDS