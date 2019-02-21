Jack O’Donoghue in Munster squad for Ospreys trip

Billy Holland captains the side with six changes to the team from last weekend

Munster have Jack O’Donoghue back in their matchday squad for Friday night. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Munster have Jack O’Donoghue back in their matchday squad for Friday night. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Jack O’Donoghue is named among the replacements for Munster’s match against the Ospreys - he’s set to make his first appearance since sustaining a knee injury last May. Munster travel to the Liberty Stadium for Friday night’s Pro14 encounter (kick-off 7.35pm - live on eir Sport, TG4 and Premier Sports).

Billy Holland captains the side with six changes to the team that secured a bonus-point win over Southern Kings last weekend.

Calvin Nash makes his first start of the season on the right wing with Jaco Taute and Dan Goggin coming in to form the centre partnership.

JJ Hanrahan starts at outhalf with hooker Rhys Marshall and tighthead prop Stephen Archer the final two additions to the starting XV.

Mike Haley starts at fullback with Nash and Darren Sweetnam on the wings. Taute and Goggin are named in midfield with Neil Cronin and Hanrahan in the halfbacks.

Jeremy Loughman, Marshall and Archer pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Holland in the engine room.

Last week’s backrow of Fineen Wycherley, Chris Cloete and Arno Botha is unchanged.

Munster: M Haley; C Nash, D Goggin, J Taute, D Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, N Cronin; J Loughman, R Marshall, S Archer; J Kleyn, B Holland (capt); F Wycherley, C Cloete, A Botha. Replacements: K O’Byrne, L O’Connor, C Parker, D O’Shea, J O’Donoghue, A Mathewson, B Johnston, R Scannell.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.