Five things we learned from the Lions’ series win over the Wallabies

On the whistle

A penny for the thoughts of match officials, a community that takes an enforced vow of silence, foisted on them by world Rugby. This series reminded everyone that it is impossible to get uniformity when it comes to some of rugby’s laws.

Putting aside the large dose of subjectivity that infected the debate around ‘Ruck-gate,’ in the second Test, and the advocacy for penalty or no penalty, none of World Rugby, supporters, players, former players, media and pundits were able (or in some cases willing) to adjudicate clearly, and say definitely and publicly what the correct decision should have been in Jac Morgan’s clear-out of Carlo Tizzano. The reason? They can’t. Too often the breakdown’s a lottery.

The officiating in the third Test was very poor. Too many cheap shots allowed to go unpunished. Way too lax, especially in the conditions. Collectively weak from the officials.

Player welfare

Garry Ringrose’s decision to speak up when he found himself unable to shake off concussive after effects struck the right sort of blow for the future wellbeing of a sport. It also served as a reminder that for all the protocols in place around brain injury and head trauma, unless the players are willing to be forthright in communicating how they feel in the wake of such incidents, there will remain a grey area surrounding the return to play protocols.

It’s not an exact science and should never be regarded as such, but that advocacy has to come from those who experience the symptoms. Slogans like ‘when in doubt, sit them out’ push the right policy, but the players have to play a part.

Garry Ringrose during the Lions' game against the First Nations & Pasifika XV in Melbourne. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

It took courage for Ringrose to make his decision, the right one, and therefore miss out on fulfilling a childhood dream of playing in a Lions Test match, but his selfless act will hopefully encourage others to be similarly brave.

Commander-in-chief

Putting aside the relative strength or otherwise of rugby in Australia ahead of the three Tests, the series was hotly contested and Andy Farrell did a great job – despite watching his side lose the Third Test – and in the process reminded all of his standing as a coach.

It has not always been an easy task on the basis that potshots were taken as to the number of Ireland/Leinster players in the squad, particularly when the injury-forced call-ups rolled in, but he consistently made informed decisions that had the desired and pivotal effect.

Lions head coach Andy Farrell ahead of the Lions' final Test against the Wallabies in Sydney. Photograph: David Davies/PA

Perhaps the most obvious one to focus on is in Farrell ignoring the flak about selecting Tadhg Beirne and Tom Curry in the backrow for the first Test. Not only did they produce performances of rare quality in that match, but the former won player of the series, while Curry could only have been a fingernail behind.

A favourite to lead the Lions in four years to New Zealand all things being equal in the interim.

Forwards win matches

The old rugby adage that ‘forwards win matches and backs decide by how much,’ was given further credence by this series.

In the first Test, the Lions’ pack dominated the collisions and the gainline for nearly two-thirds of the match, thereby allowing their halfbacks to boss the game and give the three-quarter line the perfect possession and position to play off that dominance. It was only when Australia got a foothold in the game physically following replacements on both sides that they were able to close the gap.

Lions forwards Tadhg Beirne, Ben Earl and Tom Curry after the third Test against the Wallabies. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

It was the reverse in the second Test as the Wallabies, with Rob Valetini and Will Skelton to the fore, won the contact battle and therefore were able to play off that front foot ball to great effect. Again, it was the bench, this time for the Lions, that turned the game in their favour, but unlike the Wallabies the previous week, they managed to find the winning line in the nick of time with Hugo Keenan’s late try.

In the third Test the Wallabies’ pack won the match.

Home-side pride

Winning the third Test represents a huge shot in the arm for rugby in Australia and momentum that Joe Schmidt’s side can hopefully take into the Rugby Championship despite the short-term compromising travel logistics.

Wallabies head coach Joe Schmidt after Australia's win against the Lions in the final Test of the series. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The Wallabies were convincing winners in the final Test but it may inspire some frustration on their part that they let a winning position slip through their fingers in the second Test. How much of an edge being 2-0 up in the series took off the Lions’ performance in Sydney will be a subject of debate but Australia deserve credit for the way in which they managed the conditions to not alone be physically dominant but also technically better in several facets of the game, notably the lineout, the breakdown and the kicking game.

Schmidt has pulled together a squad that shows promise and ultimately one that Les Kiss will look to build on from November.