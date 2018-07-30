Celtic Park in Glasgow to hold 2018/19 Pro 14 final

The 2019 Guinness Pro14 final will return to Scotland for a second time since the introduction of pre-determined venues in 2015 following confirmation that the game will be staged at Celtic Park, Glasgow, the iconic home of Celtic football club on Saturday, May 25th.

It is the first time that the final will be hosted outside a traditional rugby venue, as the organisers opted for the Parkhead stadium which boasts a capacity of 60,832. Opened in 1892 it has also hosted athletics and cycling and next May will add rugby to the list.

Since moving away from the merit-based system to determine the final venue, the Kingspan stadium in Belfast (2015), Murrayfield (2016) when Pat Lam’s Connacht surprised Leinster and the Aviva stadium (2016 and 2017) have staged the tournament’s blue riband event.

The last three finals have been watched by record attendances culminating in the 46,092 that turned up at the Aviva stadium to watch Leo Cullen’s Leinster add the Pro14 title to their Champions Cup success. They are the only team in the extended history over the competition in its various guises, to successfully defend the title, a feat they managed in the 2013-2014 season.

Supporters can register their interest for priority access to final tickets on the Pro14 website up to and including August 20th, ahead of going on general sale the following day. The tournament begins on Friday, August, 31st.

Martin Anayi, CEO of PRO14 Rugby, said: “Bringing our final to a world-famous stadium like Celtic Park is a truly historic step in the evolution of the Guinness Pro14. Since introducing destination final venues in 2015 we have seen the event thrive by making it about fans of rugby and not just the supporters of the two teams competing for the trophy. “The bid put forward by Scottish Rugby, Celtic FC and the City of Glasgow was compelling from the very beginning and we’re certain that fans across the Guinness Pro14 will share in our excitement. Glasgow has so much to offer in terms of hospitality, culture and heritage and like our previous finals in Dublin, Edinburgh and Belfast we can offer fans so much more than just a rugby experience.”