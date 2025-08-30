EU’s credibility on line unless concrete action taken against Israel - Harris

People try to get rice from a charity kitchen providing food for free in the west of Gaza City, on August 28th. Photograph: Bashar Taleb/AFP

The European Union’s credibility is on the line unless it takes concrete action against Israel over the “horrific genocide” in Gaza, the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs has warned.

Simon Harris said it is crucially important that the EU acts now and takes “immediate and concrete measures” in response to Israel’s actions which are “in breach of its human rights obligations under the EU-Israel Association Agreement”.

Mr Harris said if Europe refuses to act as a collective there will be a requirement on like-minded member states to come together and consider what actions they can take.

The Fine Gael leader was speaking in advance of an informal Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Copenhagen on Saturday.

“Let me be very clear: words of condemnation are not enough when it comes to the horrific genocide that is under way in Gaza,” he said.

“The scenes that we are seeing, of people desperately seeking food, of famine conditions, and of further military operations are appalling. We urgently need to see an immediate ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas, including the remains, and unimpeded humanitarian access at scale.”

Mr Harris added that the EU needed to “maximise” pressure to bring about a ceasefire and to end the famine.

“A lot of work has been done at a European level and ten potential measures have been identified,” he said.

“It is now time for Europe to act. That is the message that I am taking to today’s meeting in Copenhagen on behalf of the people of Ireland.”

Mr Harris said the most impactful way for Europe to act and protect its own credibility was to “now move forward, together, with concrete measures to press Israel to change course”.