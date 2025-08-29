McMahon and Parsons left out as Ireland ring the changes for Spain

Women’s World Cup: Ireland vs Spain, Sunday August 31st, 12pm kick-off, Franklin’s Gardens - live on RTÉ and BBC

Co-captain Edel McMahon and wing Béibhinn Parsons are among the names to drop out as Ireland head coach Scott Bemand makes seven changes to the starting side which beat Japan in last weekend’s World Cup opener.

Two of the new faces come into the backline with Anna McGann replacing Parsons while Molly Scuffil-McCabe comes in for Aoibheann Reilly at scrumhalf. Both Parsons and Reilly drop out of the match day 23.

In the forwards, Ellena Perry makes her first Ireland start at loosehead as last week’s incumbent Niamh O’Dowd has also been given the weekend off. Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald and Neve Jones swap places at hooker, the latter starting, the former on the bench, while Linda Djougang keeps her place at tighthead.

Lock Eimear Corri-Fallon and number eight Grace Moore both start having been among the replacements last time out. Ruth Campbell and round one’s player of the match Brittany Hogan move to the replacements. Claire Boles, not in the squad against Japan, comes in at openside flanker to replace McMahon.

As was reported in these pages on Thursday, Sam Monaghan takes sole ownership of the captaincy duties which she had been sharing with McMahon. Stacey Flood, Aoife Dalton, Eve Higgins, Amee-Leigh Costigan, Dannah O’Brien, Fiona Tuite, Djougang and Monaghan are the starters from last week who keep their place.

On the bench, Siobhán McCarthy provides loosehead cover as she is set to make her World Cup bow. So too Emily Lane in the 21 shirt and Nancy McGillivray wearing 23.

Ireland: Stacey Flood; Anna McGann, Aoife Dalton, Eve Higgins, Amee-Leigh Costigan; Dannah O’Brien, Molly Scuffil-McCabe; Ellena Perry, Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald, Linda Djougang; Eimear Corri-Fallon, Sam Monaghan (capt); Fiona Tuite, Claire Boles, Grace Moore. Replacements: Neve Jones, Siobhán McCarthy, Sadhbh McGrath, Ruth Campbell, Brittany Hogan, Emily Lane, Enya Breen, Nancy McGillivray.