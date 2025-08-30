Russian attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia kills one, injures 24, governor says

Local residents embrace next to a damaged residential building following an overnight air attack in Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine, on Friday. Photograph: Marina Moiseyenko/AFP via Getty Images

Russia launched a sweeping attack on Ukraine which killed one person, injured at least 24 others, and damaged infrastructure and residential buildings, authorities said on Saturday.

Three children were among the 24 wounded in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, its regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported impacts on 14 regions by the attack, which used more than 500 drones and 45 missiles.

Diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s full-scale invasion have so far yielded little, even after US president Donald Trump met separately with Russian and Ukrainian leaders earlier this month.

On Friday, Mr Zelenskiy brought up Mr Trump’s self-imposed deadline for deciding on new measures against Russia if president Vladimir Putin fails to commit to a one-on-one meeting with the Ukrainian leader.

“Two weeks will be on Monday. And we will remind everybody,” he said.

Russia has said there is no agenda for a potential summit between Mr Putin and Mr Zelenskiy.

“It is absolutely clear that Moscow used the time meant for preparing a leaders-level meeting to organise new massive attacks,” Mr Zelenskiy said on Saturday, calling for sanctions on Russian banking and energy sectors.

The Ukrainian air force recorded five missile and 24 drone hits at seven locations with debris falling on 21 sites, according to the statement on the Telegram messaging app.

The attack on Zaporizhzhia cut power to 25,000 residents, Mr Fedorov said. The local energy facility said the attack damaged its equipment and that repairs were under way.

As of early Saturday, Ukrainian state-owned railway Ukrzaliznytsia said it had repaired the damage to its infrastructure in the Kyiv region. – Reuters