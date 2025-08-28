Rugby World Cup: Ireland set to name a much-changed line-up for Spain game

Ireland head coach Scott Bemand is set to make a number of changes for the second Rugby World Cup game against Spain on Sunday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Ireland are expected to field a much-changed line-up for their second World Cup outing against Spain at Franklin’s Gardens on Sunday (noon).

Head coach Scott Bemand regularly made tweaks to his line-up during the Six Nations, particularly at scrumhalf and within the forwards. He is likely to do the same following last weekend’s victory over Japan.

As expected, Sunday will come too soon for Aoife Wafer as she continues to recover from knee surgery. The backrow took part in training this week having belatedly flown to the UK over the weekend, but her involvement was limited.

Co-captain Edel McMahon was also restricted in some parts of training during the week. She was wearing a knee brace after Wednesday’s session and could well be rested for the Spain clash, a move which would see Sam Monaghan take sole ownership of the captaincy. Sunday was McMahon’s first match back since picking up a knee injury of her own.

On Wednesday, when it was put to him that one of Ireland’s captains took a limited part in training, Ireland assistant coach Alex Codling acknowledged that they were managing her load. “She’s been out for a while,” he said. “She was exceptional at the weekend, so we’re just making sure she’s fit and ready.”

Backrow Grace Moore is in line to start for Ireland in the Rugby World Cup game against Spain on Sunday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Along with McMahon, Bemand is believed to have made as many as seven personnel changes to his starting XV. A much-changed frontrow could see former England international Ellena Perry make her first Ireland start at loosehead. Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald, who was on the bench last weekend, is likely to swap places with the previous starting hooker Neve Jones. Linda Djougang is set to continue at tighthead.

Eimear Corri-Fallon and Ruth Campbell are another pairing who could swap bench and starting roles at secondrow, with Monaghan taking the other lock position. Fiona Tuite’s lineout calling should see her retained in the backrow with a pair of new faces joining her in Claire Boles and Grace Moore. Brittany Hogan, last week’s player of the match at number eight, is expected to drop to the bench.

Aoibheann Reilly, Molly Scuffil-McCabe and Emily Lane have traded places at scrumhalf plenty of times in recent months. After Reilly started on Sunday, Scuffil-McCabe could get the nod this time out. Dannah O’Brien should continue at outhalf alongside the impressive centre pairing of Eve Higgins and Aoife Dalton.

One change is expected in the back three. Béibhinn Parsons, who has now started three consecutive games – including the World Cup warm-ups – since returning from a broken leg, is expected to give way to Anna McGann who was on the bench against Japan.

Nancy McGillivray, the other player recruited from England during preseason, could come on to the bench to earn her second cap. A highly-rated prospect, she moved to Ireland after an England contract expired in June.

Ireland will confirm their matchday squad on Friday morning.

IRELAND (possible): Stacey Flood; Anna McGann, Aoife Dalton, Eve Higgins, Amee Leigh-Costigan; Dannah O’Brien, Molly Scuffil-McCabe; Ellena Perry, Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald, Linda Djougang; Eimear Corri-Fallon, Sam Monaghan (capt); Fiona Tuite, Claire Boles, Grace Moore.

Replacements: Neve Jones, Niamh O’Dowd, Sadhbh McGrath, Ruth Campbell, Brittany Hogan, Aoibheann Reilly, Enya Breen, Nancy McGillivray.