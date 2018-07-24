Leinster to open Pro14 campaign in Cardiff

Champions Leinster will begin the new Guinness Pro14 season by tackling Cardiff Blues in the Welsh capital on August 31st. The Arms Park encounter pitches together Leinster as European Champions Cup holders and last season’s European Challenge Cup winners the Blues.

Organisers have announced fixtures for the first 17 rounds of league action, which see two seven-team conferences unchanged from last term. Leinster line up in Conference B, along with the likes of last season’s Champions Cup semi-finalists the Scarlets, with the Welsh region’s opener being a September 1st appointment with Ulster in Belfast.

Munster launch their campaign against the Cheetahs with the Southern Kingsfacing Zebre, respectively. The first weekend’s fixtures are completed by Ospreys entertaining Edinburgh, Connacht hosting Glasgow and Italian side Benetton meeting the Dragons in Newport.

The opening game in South Africa is on September 15th when the Cheetahs meet Glasgow, while Leinster and Scarlets are set for an early rematch following last season’s final when they clash in west Wales on September 8th. Games will be screened live by a number of broadcasters, including Eir Sport, Premier Sports and Free Sports, Welsh channel S4C and Super Sport in South Africa.

The top three teams in each conference will progress to play-offs next May, with the two conference winners having byes into the semi-finals, when they also get home advantage. The final will take place on May 25th, with Glasgow’s Celtic Park being speculated upon as a possible venue.

Pro14tournament director David Jordan said: “For the first-time ever we have produced fixtures with kick-off times and dates right up to round 17, which we have never been able to do before. When you consider the planning required around incoming and outbound South African tours, it’s fantastic to have so much of the season mapped out ahead of us at this point.

“Rarely has there been so much anticipation and excitement ahead of a new season now that we show every game live across the UK on Premier Sports, fully supported by Eir sport and TG4 in Ireland, Super Sport in South Africa and S4C in Wales. Our new broadcast arrangements will drive up the broadcast standards and supporters should rightly get excited by what is to come.

“We are confident that we have respected the wide-ranging criteria required to produce the fixture list, whether that is accommodating traditional Friday or Saturday match-days for various clubs, or working around clubs who share venues with football teams.”

Round 1

Friday, August 31 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Cardiff Blues v Leinster Rugby, Cardiff Arms Park

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport 1

19:35 Ospreys Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, Liberty Stadium

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport 2

Saturday, September 1

15:00 Connacht Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, The Sportsground

Live on TG4, eir sport 1 & Premier Sports

17:15 Ulster Rugby v Scarlets, Kingspan Stadium

Live on Premier Sports, S4C & eir sport 2

17:15 Munster Rugby v Toyota Cheetahs (venue TBC)

Live on eir sport 2, Premier Sports & Super Sport

19:35 Dragons v Benetton Rugby, Rodney Parade

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport 2

20:35 Zebre Rugby Club v Southern Kings, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Live on Premier Sports, Super Sport & eir sport 1

Round 2

Friday, September 7 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Glasgow Warriors v Munster Rugby, Scotstoun Stadium

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

19:35 Ulster Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, Kingspan Stadium

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

Saturday, September 8 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Dragons v Southern Kings, Rodney Parade

Live on Premier Sports, Super Sport & eir sport

17:15 Connacht Rugby v Zebre Rugby Club, The Sportsground

Live on TG4 & Premier Sports

17:30 Ospreys Rugby v Toyota Cheetahs, Liberty Stadium

Live on S4C, Premier Sports, Super Sport & eir sport

19:35 Scarlets v Leinster Rugby, Parc y Scarlets

Live on Premier Sports, eir sport & TG4

20:35 Benetton Rugby v Cardiff Blues, Stadio Monigo

Live on Free Sports

Round 3

Friday, September 14 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Connacht Rugby, BT Murrayfield

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

19:35 Munster Rugby v Ospreys Rugby, Irish Independent Park

Live on eir sport, Premier Sports & TG4

Saturday, September 15 (all kick-off times are local)

17:15 Scarlets v Benetton Rugby, Parc y Scarlets

Live on S4C, Premier Sports & eir sport

17:15 Leinster Rugby v Dragons, RDS Arena

Live on eir sport, Premier Sports & TG4

19:30 Toyota Cheetahs v Glasgow Warriors, Toyota Stadium

Live on Super Sport, Free Sports & eir sport

20:35 Zebre Rugby Club v Cardiff Blues, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

Sunday, September 16 (all kick-off times are local)

14:15 Southern Kings v Ulster Rugby (Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium)

Live on Super Sport, Premier Sports & eir sport

Round 4

Friday, September 21 (all kick-off times are local)

19:15 Toyota Cheetahs v Ulster Rugby, Toyota Stadium

Live on Super Sport & Premier Sports

19:35 Cardiff Blues v Munster Rugby, Cardiff Arms Park

Live on Premier Sports, eir sport & TG4

Saturday, September 22 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Southern Kings v Glasgow Warriors, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Live on Super Sport, Premier Sports, Free Sports & eir sport

17:15 Connacht Rugby v Scarlets, The Sportsground

Live on TG4 & Premier Sports

17:15 Dragons v Zebre Rugby Club, Rodney Parade

Live on S4C, Premier Sports & eir sport

19:35 Leinster Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, RDS Arena

Live on eir sport & Premier Sports

19:35 Ospreys Rugby v Benetton Rugby, Liberty Stadium

Premier Sports & eir sport

Round 5

Friday, September 28 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Cardiff Blues v Toyota Cheetahs, Cardiff Arms Park

Live on Super Sport & Premier Sports & eir sport

19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Benetton Rugby, BT Murrayfield

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

Saturday, September 29 (all kick-off times are local)

16:00 Zebre Rugby Club v Ospreys Rugby, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

17:15 Connacht Rugby v Leinster Rugby

Live TG4, eir sport & Premier Sports

18:30 Scarlets v Southern Kings

Live on S4C, Super Sport, Premier Sport and eir sport

19:35 Glasgow Warriors v Dragons

Live on Free Sports

19:35 Munster Rugby v Ulster Rugby

Live on eir sport and Premier Sports

Round 6

Friday, October 5 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Toyota Cheetahs, BT Murrayfield

Live on Free Sports & Super Sport

19:35 Glasgow Warriors v Zebre Rugby, Scotstoun Stadium

Live on Premier Sports

19:35 Ulster Rugby v Connacht Rugby, Kingspan Stadium

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

Saturday, October 6 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Scarlets v Ospreys Rugby, Parc y Scarlets

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

17:15 Dragons v Cardiff Blues, Rodney Parade

Live on Premier Sports and eir sport

18:00 Leinster Rugby v Munster Rugby, Aviva Stadium

Live on eir sport and Premier Sports

20:00 Benetton Rugby v Southern Kings, Stadio Monigo

Live on Free Sports & Super Sport

Round 7

Friday, October 26 (all kick-off times are local)

19:00 Southern Kings v Scarlets, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Live on Super Sport, Premier Sports & eir sport

19:55 Ulster Rugby v Dragons, Kingspan Stadium

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

20:00 Zebre v Edinburgh Rugby, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Live on Free Sports

Saturday, October 27 (all kick-off times are local)

16:00 Benetton Rugby v Leinster Rugby, Stadio Monigo

Live on eir sport & Premier Sports

17:15 Munster Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, Thomond Park

Live on eir sport & Premier Sports

19:15 Toyota Cheetahs v Cardiff Blues, Toyota Stadium

Live on Super Sport, S4C & Premier

October 26/27/28

Ospreys v Connacht, Liberty Stadium

Live on Premier Sports & TG4

Round 8

Friday, November 2 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Scarlets, BT Murrayfield

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

19:35 Ospreys Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, Liberty Stadium

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

Saturday, November 3 (all kick-off times are local)

16:00 Benetton Rugby v Ulster Rugby, Stadio Monigo

Live on Premier Sports

17:15 Connacht Rugby v Dragons, Sportsground

Live on TG4, S4C & Premier Sports

Sunday, November 4 (all kick-off times are local)

14:45 Cardiff Blues v Zebre, Cardiff Arms Park

Live on Free Sports, Premier Sports & eir sport

14:45 Southern Kings v Leinster Rugby, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Live on Super Sport, Premier Sports & eir sport

16:45 Toyota Cheetahs v Munster Rugby, Toyota Stadium

Live on Super Sport, eir sport & Premier Sports

Round 9

Friday, November 23 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Glasgow Warriors v Cardiff Blues, Scotstoun

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

19:35 Leinster Rugby v Ospreys Rugby, RDS Arena

Live on eir sport, Free Sports, TG4

19:35 Scarlets v Ulster Rugby, Parc y Scarlets

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

Saturday, November 24 (all kick-off times are local)

14:30 Toyota Cheetahs v Benetton Rugby, Toyota Stadium

Live on Super Sport, Premier Sports & eir sport

Sunday, November 25 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Southern Kings v Connacht Rugby, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Live on Super Sport, eir sport and Premier Sports

16:30 Zebre v Munster Rugby, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Live on eir sport & Premier Sport

17:30 Dragons v Edinburgh Rugby, Rodney Parade

Live on S4C and Premier Sports

Round 10

Friday, November 30 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Ospreys Rugby v Zebre, Liberty Stadium

Live on Premier Sports and eir sport

19:35 Munster Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, Musgrave Park

Live on eir sport and Premier Sports

Saturday, December 1 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Ulster Rugby v Cardiff Blues, Kingspan Stadium

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

17:00 Toyota Cheetahs v Connacht Rugby, Toyota Stadium

Live on Super Sport, Free Sports & eir sport

17:15 Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets, Scotstoun Stadium

Live on Premier Sports, S4C & eir sport

17:15 Dragons v Leinster Rugby, Rodney Parade

Live on Premier Sports, eir sport & TG4

19:15 Southern Kings v Benetton Rugby, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Live on Super Sport & Free Sports

Round 11

Friday, December 21 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Ulster Rugby v Munster Rugby, Kingspan Stadium

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

Saturday, December 22 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Ospreys Rugby v Scarlets, Liberty Stadium

Live on Premier Sports

17:15 Cardiff Blues v Dragons, Cardiff Arms Park

Live on S4C, Premier Sports & eir sport

17:15 Edinburgh Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, BT Murrayfield Stadium

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

19:45 Leinster Rugby v Connacht Rugby, RDS Arena

Live on eir sport and Premier Sport

TBC Zebre v Benetton Rugby, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Live on Free Sports

Round 12

Friday, December 28 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Connacht Rugby v Ulster Rugby, Sportsground

Live on TG4, eir sport & Premier Sports

Saturday, December 29 (all kick-off times are local)

TBC Benetton Rugby v Zebre, Stadio Monigo

Live Free Sports

15:00 Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Rugby, Scotstoun

Live Premier Sports & eir sport

17:15 Munster Rugby v Leinster Rugby, Thomond Park

Live on eir sport & Premier Sport

17:15 Scarlets v Cardiff Blues, Parc y Scarlets

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

Sunday, December 30 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Dragons v Ospreys Rugby, Rodney Parade

Live on S4C, Premier Sports & eir sport

Round 13

Saturday, January 5 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Benetton Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, Stadio Monigo

Live on Premier Sports

17:15 Leinster Rugby v Ulster Rugby, RDS Arena

Live on eir sport & Premier Sport

17:15 Scarlets v Dragons, Parc y Scarlets

Live on Premier Sport & eir sports

19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Southern Kings, BT Murrayfield

Live on Premier Sports & Super Sport

19:35 Connacht Rugby v Munster Rugby, Sportsground

Live on TG4, Premier Sports & eir sport

Sunday, January 6 (all kick-off times are local)

14:00 Zebre v Toyota Cheetahs, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Live on Super Sport, Free Sports & Premier Sports

January 4/5/6

Ospreys Rugby v Cardiff Blues

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

Round 11

Saturday, January 19 (all kick-off times are local)

TBC Southern Kings v Toyota Cheetahs, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Live on Super Sport, Premier Sport & eir sport

Round 14

Friday, January 25 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys Rugby, Scotstoun Stadium

Live on Premier Sport & eir sport

19:35 Leinster Rugby v Scarlets, RDS Arena

Live on eir sport, TG4 & Premier Sports

19:35 Ulster Rugby v Benetton Rugby, Kingspan Stadium

Saturday, January 26 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Dragons v Munster Rugby, Rodney Parade

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

15:00 Toyota Cheetahs v Zebre, Toyota Stadium

Live on Super Sport & Premier Sport

17:15 Cardiff Blues v Connacht Rugby, Cardiff Arms Park

Live on S4C, TG4 and Premier Sports

17:15 Southern Kings v Edinburgh Rugby, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Live Super Sport and Premier Sports

Round 12

Saturday, February 2 (all kick-off times are local)

16:00 Toyota Cheetahs v Southern Kings, Toyota Stadium

Live on Super Sport, Premier Sports and eir sport

Round 15

Friday, February 15 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Dragons, BT Murrayfield

Live on Premier Sports

19:35 Munster Rugby v Southern Kings, Musgrave Park

Live on eir sport, Premier Sports & Super Sport

Saturday, February 16 (all kick-off times are local)

16:00 Zebre v Leinster Rugby, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Live on Free Sports and eir sport

17:30 Connacht Rugby v Toyota Cheetahs, Sportsground

Live on TG4, eir sport, Premier Sport & Super Sport

18:15 Benetton Rugby v Scarlets, Stadio Monigo

Live on S4C & Premier Sports

19:35 Cardiff Blues v Glasgow Warriors, Cardiff Arms Park

Live on Premier Sports

February 15/16/17

Ospreys Rugby v Ulster Rugby, Liberty Stadium

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

Round 16

Friday, February 22 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Glasgow Warriors v Connacht Rugby, Scotstoun Stadium

Live on Free Sports

19:35 Ospreys Rugby v Munster Rugby, Liberty Stadium

Live on Premier Sports, eir sport & TG4

19:55 Leinster Rugby v Southern Kings, RDS Arena

Live on eir sport, Super Sport & Premier Sports

Saturday, February 23 (all kick-off times are local)

14:00 Benetton Rugby v Dragons, Stadio Monigo

Live on S4C, Premier Sports & eir sport

19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Cardiff Blues, BT Murrayfield

Live on Premier Sports

19:35 Ulster Rugby v Zebre, Kingspan Stadium

Live on Premier Sports

Sunday, February 24 (all kick-off times are local)

Scarlets v Toyota Cheetahs, Parc y Scarlets

Live on Premier Sports, Super Sport & eir sport

Round 17

Friday, March 1 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Leinster Rugby v Toyota Cheetahs, RDS Arena

Live on eir sport, Super Sport & Premier Sports

Saturday, March 2 (all kick-off times are local)

14:45 Connacht Rugby v Ospreys Rugby, Sportsground

Live on TG4 & Premier Sports

16:00 Benetton Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, Stadio Monigo

Live on Premier Sports & Free Sports

17:00 Scarlets v Munster Rugby, Parc y Scarlets

Live on S4C, eir sport 1 & Premier Sports

18:15 Zebre v Glasgow Warriors, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Live on Premier Sports

19:35 Cardiff Blues v Southern Kings, Cardiff Arms Park

Live on Premier Sport & Super Sport

Sunday, March 3 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Dragons v Ulster Rugby, Rodney Parade

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

Round 18

March 22/23/24

Cardiff Blues v Scarlets

Connacht Rugby v Benetton Rugby

Edinburgh Rugby v Leinster Rugby

Glasgow Warriors v Toyota Cheetahs

Munster Rugby v Zebre

Ospreys Rugby v Dragons

Ulster Rugby v Southern Kings

Round 19

April 5/6/7

Toyota Cheetahs v Ospreys Rugby

Glasgow Warriors v Ulster Rugby

Southern Kings v Dragons

Leinster Rugby v Benetton Rugby

Munster Rugby v Cardiff Blues

Scarlets v Edinburgh Rugby

Zebre v Connacht Rugby

Round 20

April 12/13/14

Toyota Cheetahs v Dragons

Connacht Rugby v Cardiff Blues

Edinburgh Rugby v Ulster Rugby

Southern Kings v Ospreys

Leinster Rugby v Glasgow Warriors

Scarlets v Zebre

Benetton Rugby v Munster Rugby

Round 21

April 26/27/28

Cardiff Blues v Ospreys Rugby

Toyota Cheetahs v Southern Kings

Dragons v Scarlets

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Rugby

Munster Rugby v Connacht Rugby

Ulster Rugby v Leinster Rugby

Zebre v Benetton Rugby

Quarter-Final Stage

May 3/4/5

Semi-Finals

May 17/18/19

Final

May 25