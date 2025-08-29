Man (20s) arrested following Temple Bar assault on tourist

It is understood that the injured man was kicked in the head. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with a serious assault that took place in the Temple Bar area of Dublin early on Thursday.

The victim of the attack, a tourist in his 40s, remains in a critical condition in Beaumont Hospital.

It is understood he was kicked in the head during the assault and was taken to Beaumont, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Gardaí in Pearse Street are continuing their investigations. The man in his 20s was detained on Friday afternoon.

He is being held under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Dublin.