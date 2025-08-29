Consultant at centre of review in Drogheda’s Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital has left country

The review has so far found that two patients had a 12-day delay in their treatment plans. Photograph: PA

The consultant at the centre of a review into the miscategorisation of pre-cancerous cells at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda did not work at any other hospital and has since left the country, health sources have said.

The Irish Times reported on Tuesday that a number of patients treated at the Co Louth hospital were being told this week of the miscategorisation of pre-cancerous cells as part of open disclosure procedures in the Health Service Executive.

The hospital said in the course of its “quality assurance process”, it has commissioned an independent review of all histopathology slides across various specialities in relation to one consultant, focusing on a period from February to November 2024.

Just over 1,000 cases of patients treated at the hospital are being reviewed, and they relate to histopathology slides across various specialities. The review is halfway through completion.

Histopathology involves examining tissues obtained during a biopsy or other surgical procedures, which are used to diagnose diseases, including cancer.

“This review is under way and any patients in relation to whom any findings are relevant will be contacted directly by the hospital. HSE Dublin and North East has provided necessary information to the HSE in line with the National Patient Safety Briefing Protocol,” said the hospital this week.

Several patients have been invited to meetings at the hospital under the HSE’s open disclosure procedures.

Furthermore, several dozen patients will receive letters from the hospital advising them that the grading of their pre-cancerous cells has been altered following a review. However, no additional action will be required in these cases.

The review has so far found that two patients had a 12-day delay in their treatment plans.

The hospital has also said that in the case of one patient, there was an additional biopsy performed which was not necessary.

Some patients have had their cells upgraded as part of the review, while others have had theirs downgraded.

Asked about resources for this review and whether this would affect other work in the department, a spokeswoman said they “are still working through that detail”.

Earlier this week, Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said she was aware the “look-back review” was under way at the hospital in Drogheda.

“The priority is that any affected patients receive the care and treatment they require and that information from the review is provided to them in a transparent and compassionate manner,” she added.

The HSE has set up a helpline for patients who may be concerned about results they received in light of this review: 1800-667700.

The helpline will be available from 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday and from 9am to 2pm Saturday and Sunday this weekend.