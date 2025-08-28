Ireland set-piece benefiting from ‘lineout Jedi’ Alex Codling

Alex Codling has been called a “lineout Jedi” by those in the Ireland squad. He doesn’t necessarily disagree: “It’s well documented I like lineouts, it’s probably the reason I’m on this planet.”

Codling carries with him multiple hard drives filled with lineout content. He knows exactly which drive gets plugged in on a given day depending on the desired clip to be shown. The Irish forward pack gathers around, awaiting the latest kernel of knowledge.

After leaving his job as Newcastle’s head coach at the end of the 2024 season, Codling was available. Current Ireland boss Scott Bemand played with him at Harlequins and wanted his set-piece wisdom.

Come the new season, Codling was an assistant charged with shoring up Ireland’s lineout. The players themselves say they were crying out for his level of detail. His popularity as an individual away from the training paddock adds to the overall package.

Ireland’s lineout faltered to the tune of four lost throws on Sunday in their World Cup opener against Japan. A Brittany Hogan spill at the back of an attempted shift from one maul to the next also cost one opportunity in the 22.

Yet it also served as a try-scoring weapon. Neve Jones capitalised at the back of one maul, while scores for Enya Breen and Fiona Tuite also started from all the moving parts of the set-piece.

Ireland had success when narrowing Japanese forwards at the lineout and sending runners in the space between the set-piece and outhalf Aoife Dalton nearly scoring on one occasion.

It’s a level of variety which has grown under Codling’s influence.

“As a player, you get excited by trying different things,” says the former England international. “From a tactical perspective, we wanted to try things that haven’t been done before in this part of the women’s game. There was a one-man lift on Ruth [Campbell], a switch play, the first one, if that doesn’t get knocked on we’re going under the posts.”

Ireland's Ruth Campbell and Japan's Otoka Yoshimura vie for the ball in a lineout during their Pool C World Cup opener last weekend. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Codling takes inspiration from lineout variation the world over. Men’s, women’s, international, club – as long as it’s a hooker throwing to a jumper. Members of this Ireland squad say they value the wide range of influence. It reassures them Codling is coaching based on trustworthy principles.

“I’ve just done a review of the [southern hemisphere] Rugby Championship,” he explains. “I’ve just shown them [Ireland] some clips on that around the language we’re using.

“From a personal level, I just want to challenge the players. Look at the way they embrace the challenge.”

It’s not just been Ireland that have benefited from Codling’s methods. Munster have called the former secondrow into their camp whenever time allows. Such was the extent of Codling’s double-jobbing, when Munster played Bordeaux in Europe on the same day (but with an start) as Ireland’s Six Nations clash against England, he positioned himself close to the big screen at Musgrave Park to watch one set of charges prior to leading another.

The burning of the candle at both ends will stop after this World Cup, to Munster’s benefit. Codling will join their coaching staff, lead by new boss Clayton McMillan, once Ireland’s campaign ends.

“It’s like everything in life, if you do two jobs there’s a risk of doing two not as well as you like. When the opportunity arose, you look at it, both parties were very open. Both understood.”

Alex Codling ahead of the 150th Year Celebration Match in Belfast last year. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Whatever of his influence with both Munster and Ireland, Codling is keen to also point out what he has taken from his experience in women’s rugby.

“I think the thing I found the difference between the two games is that the girls take everything literally and I mean literally. So we’ve had some absolutely hysterical moments in meetings and on the field. But again, this is what things are about, having a laugh and enjoying each other.

“Then just the inquisitiveness. They ask loads and loads of questions because they’re so keen to learn. You’ve just got to be available, in my mind, all the time to answer the questions. Because the men have been playing so much longer, and obviously have been professional for a lot longer, they are comfortable with change and other things. Whereas I think the girls, this programme is relatively new and young, so trying to help them get into position where they play a game.

“I think clarity is absolutely massive in this part of the game, in the women’s game.

“I say this to the girls on a regular basis, whenever I speak about this group, there’s a massive smile on my face. I genuinely didn’t know what I was walking into, but they’ve been incredible.

“I’ll look back with great fondness. Some of that will be dictated by how far we go in the competition, you always like to keep winning. Overall, I’m delighted I took on the challenge. I see this programme going from strength to strength.”