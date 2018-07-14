Samoa complete Ireland’s Rugby World Cup pool

Germany 28 Samoa 42 (Samoa win 108-43 on aggregate)

Samoa will complete Ireland’s Pool A at next year’s Rugby World Cup as they eased to victory over Germany in Heidelberg on Saturday.

The 14-point victory in the second leg of the Oceania/Europe playoff, combined with the 66-15 first leg win in Apia, confirmed a 108-43 aggregate win and a place in Pool A alongside Ireland, Scotland, Japan and Russia.

Germany, 12 places behind their opponents in the World Rugby rankings, will participate in the repechage in Marseille in November with Canada, Hong Kong and the Rugby Africa Gold cup runner-up.