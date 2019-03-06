PBC survive tough Bandon test to set up final date with CBC

PBC 19 Bandon Grammar School 18

PBC survived a fierce test from Bandon Grammar School to reach the Munster Schools Senior Cup final at Musgrave Park on Wednesday and will now meet their great city rivals CBC on St Patrick’s Day.

A tense semi-final produced an amazing last 10 minutes, plus another six for injury-time and substitutions.

On the hour Michael Hand nudged the city side 12-11 ahead with a superb individual try only for Bandon to snatch a try of their own from Conor Heaney which Jack Crowley converted for 18-12 after 64 minutes.

Back came Pres with number eight Alex Kendellen barging over for his side’s third try and captain and outhalf Louis Bruce held his nerve to slot the winning conversion.

Bandon kept pressing in the closing minutes, but Pres held firm to pull off a great escape.

The west Cork school played with the howling wind from the start, but could only forge an 8-7 lead at half-time.

Pres jumped in front with a try after eight minutes by centre Paul Cunningham after fullback Mark McLoughlin put him through. Bruce converted for 7-0.

Crowley kicked Bandon’s opening score with a 14th-minute 30-metre penalty following a Pres indiscretion at a breakdown. A sniping break by scrumhalf Joe O’Leary almost produced a second Pres try.

Bandon’s incursions to the Pres 22 were rare enough, but a magnificent diagonal run from fullback Soren Minihan after 32 minutes yielded a much-needed try.

The expected Pres onslaught never materialised in the second half with Crowley stretching Bandon’s lead with a 46th-minute penalty before the dramatic conclusion.

PBC: M McLoughlin; D Squires, P Cunningham, SH Squires, D French; L Bruce (capt), J O’Leary; R Duggan, D Murphy, D McSweeney; D McCarthy, E Quilter; J Kelleher, J Forde, A Kendellen.

Subs: J O’Shaughnessy for O’Leary (43 mins), M Hand for McLoughlin (51), M Fitzgibbon for McCarthy (57).

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL: S Minihane; T Beare, J D’Alton, B Matthews, H Hall; J Crowley, C Roberts; D Ogden, M Archer, C Heaney; J Brady, M Lynn; J Connolly, J Beamish, N Beamish.

Subs: A O’Connor for Archer, C Coomey for Lynn (both h/t), R Palmer for Matthews (60 mins).

Referee: E Cross (Munster)