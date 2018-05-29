Mark McCall signs contract extension with Saracens

Irishman won his third English Premiership title with the club on Saturday against Exeter
Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall during Saturday’s Aviva Premiership final at Twickenham. Photograph: Henry Browne/Getty Images

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall has signed a contract extension at the club, along with six members of the Irishman’s backroom staff.

Defence coach Alex Sanderson, performance director Phil Morrow, backs coach Kevin Sorrell, skills coach Joe Shaw, forwards coach Ian Peel and kicking coach Dan Vickers have joined McCall in extending their stay at Allianz Park.

The news comes just a few days after Saracens won their fourth Aviva Premiership title in seven years on Saturday with a thrilling victory against Exeter Chiefs.

“It’s great news that they have all re-signed. They’re a team within a team; a group of friends together — they’re my friends,” said chairman Nigel Wray.

McCall joined Saracens in 2009 and took up his current position during the 2010/11 season, leading the club to the Premiership title.

The 50-year-old has helped steer Sarries to three Premiership crowns in total as well as back-to-back European Cup triumphs in 2015/16 and 2016/17.

