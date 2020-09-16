Leinster’s potential Champions Cup semi-final to be on free-to-air TV

Champions Cup organisers reveal dates, kick-off times and TV details for semi-finals

Leinster will be back at the Aviva for their Champions Cup semi-final if they can get past Saracens this weekend. File photograph: Inpho

Leinster will be back at the Aviva for their Champions Cup semi-final if they can get past Saracens this weekend. File photograph: Inpho

 

If Leinster can overcome reigning champions Saracens this Saturday at the Aviva Stadium, their Champions Cup semi-final will be on free-to-air TV.

Virgin Media - in Ireland - and Channel 4 in the UK will show the last four clash between Leinster or Saracens and the winner of Clermont Auvergne and Racing 92, on Saturday week.

BT Sport will also air the fixture, along with the second semi-final on the same day. That will feature the winners of the Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints and Toulouse v Ulster.

The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage in the semi-finals. Leinster will carry home advantage regardless of their opponent, however Ulster will only play host if it’s them and Northampton Saints emerging to the penultimate stage of the competition.

Champions Cup semi-final - Saturday, September 26th

Leinster /Saracens v ASM Clermont Auvergne/Racing 92

Kick-off: 1pm Irish time/2pm French time

TV: BT Sport/Channel 4/Virgin Media/beIN SPORTS/FR 2

Exeter Chiefs/Northampton Saints v Toulouse/Ulster

Kick-off: 3.30pm Irish time/4.30pm French time

TV: BT Sport/FR 2/beIN SPORTS

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.