Leinster’s potential Champions Cup semi-final to be on free-to-air TV
Champions Cup organisers reveal dates, kick-off times and TV details for semi-finals
Leinster will be back at the Aviva for their Champions Cup semi-final if they can get past Saracens this weekend. File photograph: Inpho
If Leinster can overcome reigning champions Saracens this Saturday at the Aviva Stadium, their Champions Cup semi-final will be on free-to-air TV.
Virgin Media - in Ireland - and Channel 4 in the UK will show the last four clash between Leinster or Saracens and the winner of Clermont Auvergne and Racing 92, on Saturday week.
BT Sport will also air the fixture, along with the second semi-final on the same day. That will feature the winners of the Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints and Toulouse v Ulster.
The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage in the semi-finals. Leinster will carry home advantage regardless of their opponent, however Ulster will only play host if it’s them and Northampton Saints emerging to the penultimate stage of the competition.
Champions Cup semi-final - Saturday, September 26th
Leinster /Saracens v ASM Clermont Auvergne/Racing 92
Kick-off: 1pm Irish time/2pm French time
TV: BT Sport/Channel 4/Virgin Media/beIN SPORTS/FR 2
Exeter Chiefs/Northampton Saints v Toulouse/Ulster
Kick-off: 3.30pm Irish time/4.30pm French time
TV: BT Sport/FR 2/beIN SPORTS