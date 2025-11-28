Met Éireann forecasts cold, wet and unsettled weather this weekend with chance of thunderstorms

Scattered showers that will turn heavy at times are forecast. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

The weather in Ireland is expected to be cold and unsettled this weekend, according to Met Éireann.

Friday will be a blustery day with widespread showers, turning heavy at times with possible hail and isolated thunderstorms. In parts of the north and northwest, showers will become longer and it will stay cloudy. Elsewhere in the country will have brighter spells.

Highest temperatures are forecast to be 7 to 10 degrees with moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, and gales on the coast.

In the evening, scattered showers will turn heavy at times with the chance of isolated hail and thunder. Overnight, more persistent rain will spread over parts of the north and west. There will be a chance of frost overnight.

The national forecaster says Saturday will start off cloudy with scattered showers turning heavy at times. There will be a chance of hail and isolated thunderstorms.

In the evening, it will get brighter and drier. At night, showers will move in from the west. Highest temperatures are set to be 5 to 9 degrees with light to moderate north to northwest winds.

Frost and icy patches are possible overnight.

Sunday will have a cold and frosty start. Cloud will build from the west early and gradually spread eastwards with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures will be 4 to 8 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds.

Sunday night will be cloudy and wet at first but will clear later. Cloudy conditions will remain in the north and south. The southern counties will experience scattered showers before longer spells of rain spread northwards in the morning.

Iarnród Éireann has listed a number of amendments and cancellations on its website for Saturday, November 29th.

Due to engineering works between Limerick Junction and Charleville, alterations and amendments will take place on the Ballybrophy service; cancellations and amendments are in place on the Cork, Tralee and Limerick lines; Limerick to Ennis and Limerick to Galway services are deferred at times; amendments have been made to the Limerick and Waterford services; and amendments have been made on the Portlaoise to Heuston line.

Due to engineering works between Cork, Cobh and Midleton, a number of services on the Cork to Cobh line have been amended or cancelled.

For more information, check Iarnród Éireann’s website.

According to AA Roadwatch’s website, the Grange Castle Road R136, in Kishoge, Dublin, is closed.

Roadworks are in place on the Irvinestown Road near Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh.

The N71 in Cork is partly closed from Parkan to Gortnagrough and on to Ballydehob. Part of the N55 is closed in Co Longford.

For more information, check the AA website.