Joey Carbery is a late withdrawal from Ireland squad

Conor Murray replaces him as scrumhalf cover for pool match against Russia

Gavin Cummiskey in Kobe

Ireland’s Joey Carbery has been replaced in the squad by Conor Murray. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Ireland’s Joey Carbery has been replaced in the squad by Conor Murray. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Joey Carbery has been ruled out of today’s Russia game at the Kobe Misaki stadium after injuring the ankle he had surgery on in August.

Carbery “felt some irritation in the ankle after Captain’s Run and it was felt best not to risk him” confirmed the Irish management. The decision to pull him from the bench is being described as “cautious” rather than serious.

Conor Murray comes onto the bench as scrumhalf cover - where Joe Schmidt had hoped to give Carbery some game time - with Jack Carty and Jordan Larmour the other backline reserves.

Carbery admitted after defeat to Japan last Sunday that he was still struggling for “match fitness” since badly twisting his ankle against Italy in Dublin on August 10th.

“I wouldn’t consider myself too match fit yet but I would like to have started,” said the 23 year-old following the 19-12 defeat.

Should the injury prove worse than is being currently stated, Kieran MarmionRoss Byrne and John Cooney would come into consideration as Carbery is covering both halfback positions.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.