IRFU to begin testing Leinster and Munster players

Provinces due to return to training next Monday with Connacht and Ulster a week later

Leinster players will return to training next Monday. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The IRFU will begin a programme of testing players and staff from Leinster and Munster on Wednesday for Covid-19 in advance of their return to training in their respective High Performance Centres next Monday.

Likewise, the senior professional players and high performance staff at Connacht and Ulster will commence Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing next week ahead of their scheduled return to training on June 29th.

The nationally coordinated programme is being carried out by Cork-based company Advanced Medical Sciences as part of the Union’s return to play protocols. Players, coaches and support staff will undergo a swab test which indicates the presence of the Covid-19 virus as part of the Union’s return to play protocols.

Other sports which are using PCR testing for Covid-19 detection include the SSE Airtricity League, Premier League, English Football League, Bundesliga, La Liga, New Zealand Rugby and NRL.

The IRFU Medical Director Dr Rod McLoughlin, commented, “The PCR testing ahead of the return to the High Performance Centres is an important element of our Return to Training Protocols. All players, coaches and support staff will be tested before being permitted to enter their respective HPCs.

“They will also receive Covid-19 education from our medical staff as well as education on the new protocols that have been put in place at each HPC to create a controlled working environment that greatly limits the risk of infection.

“The IRFU is coordinating and overseeing the implementation of the Covid-19 protocols across our five designated High Performance Centres. We will be working closely with the HPC Covid Managers to support them in the roll-out of the protocols.”

