Son of Ali Khamenei named as Iran’s new supreme leader; strikes continue across Middle East

Main Points

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ali Khamenei, was chosen on Sunday as Iran’s new supreme leader

The move could further escalate the war given Donald Trump’s opposition to the candidate

Fuel depots near Iran’s capital, Tehran, were engulfed in flames on Sunday after US and Israeli forces expanded their attacks

The US Central Command yesterday urged Iranian civilians to stay at home, suggesting the US could strike densely-populated areas

Key Reads

Shiite Muslims tramples over photographs of President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Budgam, India

Donald Trump envoys plan meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel, reports

Donald Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are planning to travel to Israel on Tuesday and meet Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to an Axios reporter.

Barak Ravid’s post on X cited a “US official and a source with knowledge”.

The plan is yet to be officially verified.

Motorists queue at a gas station in Taipei on March 9, 2026. The price of the main US benchmark for oil surged more than 30 percent on March 9, 2026 over concerns that the Middle East war could create prolonged supply disruptions. Photograph: Getty Images

Oil prices rise above $100 a barrel

Share markets nosedived in Asia on Monday as the inflationary jolt from surging oil prices threatened to raise living costs and interest rates across the globe.

Brent crude soared 27 per cent to $117.58 a barrel, the biggest daily gain since at least 1988.

Read more here.

Damaged oil trucks in an oil storage facility after overnight strikes by US and Israeli forces in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 8, 2026. Photograph: Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times

Saudi Arabia warns Iran it would be ‘the biggest loser’ if it continued to attack Arab states

Saudi Arabia warned Iran it would be “the biggest loser” if it continued to attack Arab states, hours after Iran had named its new supreme leader.

US president Donald Trump said the announcement of Mojtaba Khamenei, a son of the late supreme leader, as the Islamic Republic’s next ruler, was “unacceptable”.

Saudi Arabia’s statement came after a new drone attack apparently targeted its massive Shaybah oil field and followed comments by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday which said Iran had halted its attacks on Gulf Arab states.

“The kingdom affirms that the Iranian side has not implemented this statement in practice, neither during the Iranian president’s speech nor afterward,” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Iran has continued its aggression based on flimsy pretexts devoid of any factual basis.”

It added the Iranian attacks mean “further escalation which will have grave impact on the relations, currently and in the future”.

The US State Department issued an order for non-emergency staff and families to leave Saudi Arabia after it announced a US service member had died of injuries sustained during an Iranian attack on the kingdom.

Saudia Arabia’s Civil Defence also confirmed on Sunday that a military projectile that fell onto a residential area killed two foreign-born residents and wounded 12 others – all from Bangladesh – in Al-Kharj governorate, the first casualties of the war reported in the country. - PA

People in front of a picture of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son and successor to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 9, 2026. Photograph: Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times

Israeli military launches fresh wave of strikes as Mojtaba ⁠Khamenei named as the country’s ​new ⁠supreme ⁠leader

The Israeli military said it launched a wave of strikes targeting “regime infrastructure” in central Iran on Monday, the first such announcement since the appointment of the new supreme leader, Mojtaba Kahmenei. The military also announced strikes on Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Iranian state media also showed a projectile said to be launched at Israel bearing the slogan, “At your command, Sayyid Mojtaba”, using an Islamic honorific.

Mojtaba Khamenei’s elevation marks the first time since the 1979 Islamic revolution that Iran’s supreme leadership has passed from father to son. It is a development likely to ignite debate inside Iran about the emergence of a dynastic system in a state founded explicitly to overthrow hereditary rule after the shah.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who ruled for 37 years, was killed in a US-Israeli strike on Tehran on February 28th, on the first day of the war with Iran.