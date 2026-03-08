Dancing with the Stars review: A ludicrous decision hits the contest’s credibility

Jordan Dargan and Rebecca Scott after they were voted out during the live show of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

The lunatics have taken over. That’s right – the Irish public has voted Traitor Paudie Moloney into the final of Dancing with the Stars (RTÉ One, 6.30 pm) at the expense of series-long frontrunner Jordan Dargan.

The decision is as ludicrous as it is predictable. Since the latest season of RTÉ’s new-year blockbuster kicked off in January, Paudie has had an open-ended get-out-of-jail-free card.

This could initially be put down to the fact the 68-year-old former prison guard is genuinely likable and embodies the archetype of the lovably crotchety Irish dad/granddad – he seems like someone we all know from our day-to-day life. But the joking has to stop at some point and it is harmful to the credibility of the competition – and unfair on Paudie – to keep voting him through when more deserving celebs fall by the wayside.

“When they asked me to come to Ireland to judge Dancing with the Stars, I thought I knew what I was stepping into,” says head judge and former Strictly Come Dancing winner Oti Mabuse after Paudie’s surreal samba to Gangnam Style. “I never thought I’d see that.”

She says this with a stunned smile. It is much the same expression as that worn by the unfortunate Dargan, who loses a dance-off against Tolü Makay – another high achiever who has been relegated to the show’s battle to the death over multiple weeks by viewers. It’s like that moment at a public event where some idiot starts a chant of “Olé, olé, olé” and everyone else joins in. As a nation, we need help.

With Apprentice contestant Dargan fired – along with pro partner Rebecca Scott – the line-up for the final has now been decided. Up against Paudie and Laura Nolan will be Rose of Tralee Katelyn Cummins and Leonardo Lini who scored a perfect 40 with their opening semi-final charleston and received a series-first standing ovation from judge Brian Redmond. They will be joined the relieved and emotional Makay and dance partner Maciej Zięba, as well as influencer Eric Roberts and Arianna Favaro, who clocked up a near-perfect combined score of 79.

Who will claim the spoils? The last three champions have been men, and it would be nice for a woman to win. But if wishes were horses, then Jordan Dargan would not have been in the high jump. As the dust settles and the confetti clears from the semi-final, we need to make peace with the fact that ousted Traitor Paudie could have the ultimate revenge and walk away with the Glitterball Trophy.