Gerry Thornley: Six Nations championship in the balance after pulsating weekend

Scotland's Darcy Graham (left) celebrates scoring a try against France during the Six Nations match at Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA

A classic Six Nations has the finale it deserves, if not quite the one many anticipated. Scotland’s stunning 50-40 win over France at Murrayfield on Saturday has made their clash with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday (kick-off 2.10pm) the most meaningful between the two countries in Six Nations history.

Not since Scotland won the last five nations in 1999 have they been in contention to win the title on the final day. Their biggest regret after earning a 47-14 lead in the 65th minute was then conceding four more tries to leave France above them in the table on points difference.

Hence, France remain in the box seat, as they host England in the Super Saturday finale in Paris at 9.10pm local time (8.10pm Irish), knowing that a win while at least matching Scotland’s result will see them retain the title as they have a vastly superior points difference.

Ireland beat a dogged Wales side under the lights at the Aviva Listen | 23:05

Ireland, two points behind in third, can still win the title were they to beat Scotland and England beat France. A win with a bonus point over Scotland would secure Ireland the title, provided France earned no more than two match points.

It’s the first time since Super Saturday in 2015, arguably the most dramatic in the championship’s history, when three teams go into the final day with a chance of being champions. Admittedly, all three matches had relevance 11 years ago when Ireland retained the title.

This will not be so when Wales host Italy at the Principality Stadium (kick-off 4.40pm), but there will be plenty at stake. After another much-improved showing in their 27-17 loss to Ireland at the Aviva last Friday, Wales will be looking to avert a third successive whitewash, while Italy will be seeking a third win in the same campaign for the first time ever after their historic and seismic 23-18 win over England in Rome on Saturday.

Italy's Tommaso Menoncello on his way to scoring his side's first try of the match against England on Saturday. Photograph: Inpho

Inspired by the magnificent Tommaso Menoncello, this was the Azzurri’s first win in 33 meetings with England and one of the greatest days in Italian rugby history. But England’s third loss in a row, despite Steve Borthwick making a dozen changes to the side beaten 42-21 by Ireland, leaves him under intense scrutiny after receiving qualified support from the RFU. A fourth defeat in the Stade de France would make this England’s worst championship since they were whitewashed in 1976.

At the very least, Ireland-Scotland is a Triple Crown shoot-out, with Ireland seeking their ninth in the Six Nations era and the Scots their first since 1990. The winner will also be clubhouse leader pending the result in Paris.

“You should never underestimate it, to be able to go for the Triple Crown,” said Andy Farrell in the aftermath of Friday’s win. “It’s huge and it means a lot to us. It certainly does. It’s also going to mean a lot to them as well.

“What’s coming down the line in the next 18 months, to get to the last week and there’s a Triple Crown on the line, it’s gonna be the type of pressure that we want to be able to deal with.”

In 18 months’ time is a huge World Cup pool game between Ireland and Scotland, who will be additionally motivated next weekend by a desire to end Ireland’s 11-match winning run in the fixture, their longest ever.

“Look, honestly, I say it every single year, the record becomes irrelevant when next week comes around,” said Farrell. “I say it every year, I think they’re a great side. I think they’re a talented side. They’re well coached. They’ve had some big wins.

Ireland's Tom O'Toole made a strong first Test start against Wales at loosehead prop. Photograph: Inpho

“We’re expecting a massive game next week and, yeah, the record doesn’t come into it because it’s a proper Test match and the build-up and a good week to get excited.”

Dan Sheehan will probably come back into the starting team after being rested, as might Joe McCarthy and Josh van der Flier after strong impacts off the bench against Wales, while it remains to be seen if Jeremy Loughman will be fit.

As well as a Test debut for Nathan Doak and Six Nations debut for Tom Stewart, another plus from the evening was Tom O’Toole’s strong first Test start at loosehead, making him a viable World Cup hybrid prop.

“Amazing, what he’s done. I don’t think anyone could underestimate that fact,” said Farrell. “What’s been really impressive is how he committed to it, how he committed to not having any excuses in his own mind ... Everyone knows how difficult it is to switch [position], but he committed to it and we’ve seen that type of scrummaging performance in training. He got us a few penalties on the back of that.”

In a campaign notable for late-blooming Ulster players, none have been more welcome than Robert Baloucoune, who, touch wood, at 28 has finally arrived on the international stage with a complete all-round game and true pace.

“He’s a quiet achiever as well, but he’s a box of tricks,” said Farrell. “He’s called ‘the cat’ because of how quiet he is and prancing around and a little bit laid-back at times, but when he takes the field, there’s a few things that’s loaded in there. He’s a good defensive reader. He knows how to get on the ball and make a difference now and that’s improved massively over the last couple of years.

“We’ve just wanted him to stay fit. And he’s been able to get a few games together, so the experience is going to be huge for him.”