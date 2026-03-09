TV View: At the 33rd time of asking, Azzurri prove patience is indeed a virtue

You have, of course, to be respectful when talking about nations and their people and not indulge in lazy old hackneyed stereotypes. But God Almighty, is there a more stirring sporting sight than emotional Italians? Tears streaming down faces, an avalanche of kisses blown towards the gods, players and supporters alike hugging the livin’ daylights out of each other. And that was just after their anthem.

At full-time in Rome, you’d have been reaching for the Kleenex yourself.

Joe Molloy recalled that it wasn’t all that long ago that there were those who doubted whether Italy should be in the Six Nations at all, and here they were, beating England at the 33rd time of asking. If ever proof was needed, patience is indeed a virtue.

“Italy have come to the party,” Andrew Trimble swooned. “It’s always been a brilliant tournament; it’s even more brilliant now.” Had he any sympathy for England? “An uninspiring stodgefest.” So, no.

Tommaso Allan (left) and Paolo Garbisi celebrate Italy's Six Nations win over England. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

It was a ruddy marvellous watch, the closing moments a bit on the spine-tingly side. The best commentators are always the ones who know when to hush, so hats off to ITV’s Miles Harrison, who told us he would keep quiet at full-time so that we could hear Rome roar. And boy, did it roar.

Hats off also to Andrew and Rob Kearney for predicting an Italian win, Ian Madigan the sole vote for an England triumph.

“You tipped them to win the Grand Slam,” said Joe. “Not quite the Grand Slam,” said Ian in his defence, “but I was certainly drinking the Kool-Aid all right.” Today? “I’m sticking with England, I think they’ll have a big performance.” And “if they don’t?” asked Joe. “I’m finished,” replied Ian.

Ian’s only mistake, though, was to employ logic rather than acknowledge, as Joe put it, that this Six Nations is “absolutely nuts”. Nothing nuttier, perhaps, than that game at Murrayfield. Do you remember, say, the Peace International between Ireland and the Baa-Baas in 1996, which the Baa-Baas won 70-38? It was a bit like that.

France trailed 19-14 at half-time, even Antoine Dupont looking half-human. “We’ve turned into proper Scottish fans, William Wallace paint on our faces,” said Andrew, clinging to the hope that Scotland could hold out and keep Ireland’s championship hopes alive.

The second half? Ah here. When we returned to the Virgin Media studio at full-time, Joe was just laughing. “I don’t know where to start, really.” The panel had never seen anything like it, 50-40 to Scotland, just the 13 tries, one of the madder games you’re ever likely to witness. And “the best Scottish performance I have ever seen”, said Rob. “The key to beating France,” Andrew concluded, “don’t give them the ball”.

The scoreboard showing the final score at Murrayfield on Saturday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Ireland’s championship hopes are, then, still alive. But two problems:

1) “England will go to Paris next weekend in bits,” as Miles put it, so obliteration rather than a win over France seems more likely;

2) Scotland, who come to Dublin on the same day, appear to be quite good.

The upside with France v England? None. With Ireland v Scotland? Well, our panel reminded us that Scotland have the habit of following up scintillating displays with rubbish ones.

“I don’t want to sound like a financial adviser,” said Joe, “But past performance is not always a guarantee of future performance.”

The panel agreed. “This does feel a little bit different,” said Andrew and Rob of Scotland, their notion being that if we want to know where Ireland stand after an uppie-downie Six Nations, this game will tell us loads.

That’s the thing with all six contestants, they often promise a heap, but occasionally fall flat. Like the Galway hurlers.

“How many years are we coming up here?” asked Dónal Óg Cusack pitchside in Salthill in advance of the league meeting of the hosts and Kilkenny. “And Galway appear more promising in the league than they do in the championship? I’m looking at the Supermac ad up there, the burger looks very, very nice, but when you actually take a bit out if it, it isn’t as nice as it promises.”

“You mean fast food in general, Dónal Óg,” asked Damian Lawlor, hastily, for fear he, Dónal Óg and RTÉ would end up flame-grilled in the High Court.