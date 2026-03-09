Six Nations 2027 fixtures: Ireland to have two more Friday night games next year

Ireland will bookend the 2027 Six Nations with home games against England and France. Both will be under lights, as, unusually, will be the case for their fourth round match when they are hosted by Scotland in Murrayfield.

Ireland and England begin next year’s championship in the Aviva Stadium on Friday, February 5th, at 8.10pm before Andy Farrell’s squad pitches up in Rome on Saturday, February 13th, when they meet Italy in the Stadio Olimpico (kick-off 3.10pm local time/2.10pm Irish), which will appeal to Irish fans on Valentine’s weekend.

That is the first of successive early Saturday afternoon slots, as a week later Wales host Ireland at the Principality Stadium (kick-off 2.10pm).

Next up, after the sole fallow week, Ireland face Scotland in Murrayfield on Friday, March 5th, before finishing their campaign when granted the privilege of hosting the Super Saturday finale, against France, on Saturday, March 13th at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 8.10pm).

As well as being an interesting and novel schedule for Ireland, with three games under lights, it is also reasonably kind with regard to the time between matches. Valentine’swill have an eight-day break before the second game, followed by turnovers of seven, 13 and eight days before their remaining games.

While three away games in a row will be taxing, Farrell will welcome that challenge in advance of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, and Ireland have avoided home games in the early Saturday afternoon slot, as well as any Sunday matches. Those two Sunday games will see England host France on Valentine’s Day, while France will be at home to Scotland a week later on February 21st.

All games will be played in the traditional home venues, although the Stade de France has still to be confirmed for the French home ties. The Ireland-France finale on March 13th will be preceded by Italy v Wales and England against Scotland on next year’s Super Saturday.

2027 Six Nations fixtures

Round 1

Friday, February 5th

Ireland v England, Aviva Stadium, 8.10pm

Saturday, February 6th

Scotland v Italy, Murrayfield, 2.10pm

France v Wales, Stade de France (tbc), 4.40pm

Round 2

Saturday, February 13th

Italy v Ireland, Stadio Olimpico, 2.10pm

Scotland v Wales, Murrayfield, 4.40pm

Sunday, February 14th

England v France, Twickenham, 3.10pm

Round 3

Saturday, February 20th

Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium, 2.10pm

England v Italy, Twickenham, 4.40pm

Sunday, February 21st

France v Scotland, Stade de France (tbc), 3.10pm

Round 4

Friday, March 5th

Scotland v Ireland, Murrayfield, 8.10pm

Saturday, March 6th

Italy v France, Stadio Olimpico, 2.10pm

Wales v England, Principality Stadium, 4.40pm

Round 5

Saturday, March 13th

Italy v Wales, Stadio Olimpico, 2.10pm

England v Scotland, Twickenham, 4.40pm

Ireland v France, Aviva Stadium, 8.10pm