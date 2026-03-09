Mass brawl leads to 23 red cards after Campeonato Mineiro final in Brazil

Atlético Mineiro goalkeeper Everson who sparked a melee during the club's game against Cruzeiro on Sunday with his reaction to a challenge from a Cruzeiro player. Photograph: Juan Mabromata/AFP via Getty Images

A mass brawl led to 23 players receiving red cards during the Campeonato Mineiro final in Belo Horizonte, Brazil on Sunday.

The confrontation was sparked deep in stoppage time when Atlético Mineiro goalkeeper Everson rugby-tackled Cruzeiro’s Christian to the ground after the midfielder collided with keeper when contesting a ball Everson had spilled.

The goalkeeper knelt on Christian, catching his face, before shouting at him while the midfielder lay on the ground clutching his face.

Everson’s actions prompted an angry response from Cruzeiro players, who confronted the goalkeeper, pushing him into the net and triggering a melee.

🚨 UNREAL SCENES! 🤯



A real WAR broke out between the players of Cruzeiro and Atletico Mineiro today. 🇧🇷



pic.twitter.com/XJgJTWv7qh — Polymarket FC (@PolymarketFC) March 9, 2026

The brawl which began next to the goal spilled into the other half of the pitch, with players kicking, punching and pushing while security staff and others attempted to separate them, with substitutes and members of the coaching staffs also involved.

The violence lasted more than a minute. Local media reported that although no player was sent off before the final whistle, Cruzeiro winning 1-0, the referee retrospectively issued 23 red cards – 12 to Cruzeiro players and 11 to Atlético.

“It’s regrettable, I have never seen violence like that in any football game,” Atlético’s former Brazil forward Hulk said. “We cannot set that example because it ends up having repercussions all around the world. We have a responsibility to safeguard our image and the image of the institution.”

Cruzeiro coach Tite, a former Brazil manager, thanked fans for their support after the win. “I want to convey to the Cruzeiro fans the affection and respect I have for them,” he said.

“I may lack competence at times, but respect for the fans, the work, the dignity, the honesty, that’s what counts.” – Guardian & Agencies