More than 80 jobs at risk at Super Valu owner Musgrave

SuperValu owner Musgrave Group is to outsource a number of jobs in human resources and finance.

As many as 82 jobs at SuperValu owner Musgrave are under threat as the company trims costs in what it said was a “rapidly evolving market”.

The Cork-headquartered supermarket and wholesale group owns the SuperValu, Centra, Donnybrook Fair and Daybreak brands. The affected jobs are at group level and are mainly in human resources and finance, across Dublin, Cork and Belfast.

The company said it would instead work with digital services and consulting company Infosys to support its operations.

Staff were being informed of the plan on Thursday, and a consultation process is under way.

In a statement, Musgrave said it was implementing changes to “support its ambition to build a modern, world-class food and beverage business capable of meeting the demands of a rapidly evolving market”.

“These changes will enhance our ability to innovate, operate efficiently, and continue investing in our brands, our customers, and the communities we serve across the Island of Ireland,” it said.

“Regrettably, this means up to 82 roles across our finance and HR functions in Dublin, Cork and Belfast are at risk of redundancy. We recognise how difficult this news is and want to be clear that it is in no way a reflection on the commitment or professionalism of the colleagues affected.”

The move comes less than a month after it announced the closure of its Donnybrook Fair store in Dundrum, which employed 23 staff, and its Baggot Street location closed in November 2024, with affected staff offered positions at other Donnybrook Fair locations.

Musgrave is a family-owned business that spans 150 years, started by brothers Thomas and Stuart in a Cork premises in 1876. It now owns 19 retail and wholesale brands, including specialist food service supplier La Rousse Foods, Italicatessen, and Frank and Honest coffee.

The Cork-headquartered group’s most recent accounts, for 2024, show pretax profits rose 5 per cent to €134.5 million from €116 million, or almost €2.6 million a week. Turnover reached a new high in 2024, growing to €5.2 billion.

Shareholders also benefitted from the bumper year, with a €22 million dividend, up from €20.8 million in 2023.

Musgrave acquired the Donnybrook Fair chain in a deal worth up to €25 million in 2018 from husband and wife team, Joe and Mary Doyle, who founded and controlled Donnybrook Fair.