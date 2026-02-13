Ireland weather: Met Éireann issues fresh alerts for heavy rain and snow

Met Éireann has issued two fresh warnings on Friday for heavy rain and snow.

The status yellow rain warning for Cork and Kerry is valid from 12pm, with the possibility of flash flooding. A separate status yellow warning for rain with the possibilty of snow is also in place from midday across Connacht, Donegal, Cavan and Longford.

Met Éireann has warned that rain which will be heavy at times and turning to sleet or snow together with strengthening winds will lead to the following.

Both warnings are in place until midnight on Sunday.

Meanwhile, parts of Dublin are dealing with flooding on Friday morning following heavy rain overnight.

A status yellow rain warning was issued for Dublin and Wicklow in the early hours of Friday morning and will remain in place until midday.

Met Éireann, which issued the update at 2.37am, warned of potential flooding and difficult travel conditions.

There were early reports of flooding in the areas of Clongriffin, Swords, Santry, Rush and parts of the M1.

Junction 4 on the M1 at Donabate was affected, with the southbound slip road closed, Transport Infrastructure Ireland said.

Dublin Bus advised of diversions on four of its routes including the 16, 33, 41 and 41C due to flooding. It said those routes will divert at Coolock Lane on to the M1 to Dublin Airport due to flooding at Collinstown.

Bus Éireann said that flooding and rain have affected some of its services, including the 115 between Navan and Dublin and the NV1 route between Enfield and Dublin.

On Friday morning, DAA said that due to the heavy rainfall overnight, some roads leading to Dublin Airport are closed or “trickier than usual to navigate”.

Drivers have been advised to follow local diversions and take extra care. Flights are operating as normal.

Ireland will be cold and mainly dry over the weekend, with a status yellow ice warning coming into effect and the possibility of a little snow over higher ground.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow low temperature and ice warning for the whole country from 9pm on Friday to 10am on Saturday.

Friday morning will see some frost and ice, especially in the west and the north of Ireland. Rain in Munster and south Leinster will clear through the morning, with mostly dry and sunny conditions following.

There will be a few isolated showers in the north and west, with highest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees. It will then become very cold on Friday night.

While conditions will be mostly clear, some higher cloud will start to build from the Atlantic overnight. Lowest temperatures, as the weather warning sets in, are expected to be between -4 and 1 degrees.

On Saturday, it will be another frosty start. Spells of sunshine will follow, the best of them in the east. It will grow increasingly cloudy from the west through the day, as rain spreads northeastward through the afternoon and evening, turning heavy in parts.

Cold with some frost and ice in places tomorrow morning, especially in the W and N❄️



Cloud and rain in parts of Munster and south Leinster will clear through the morning with mostly dry and sunny conditions following



There'll just be a few isolated showers in the N and W🌧️ pic.twitter.com/KKrdJxpadB — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 12, 2026

There is a chance of some sleet, especially over higher ground, but it should stay mainly dry for much of the day in east Leinster and most of Ulster. Highest temperatures are again expected to be between 3 and 7 degrees.

Saturday night will be wet and windy for a time, with spells of heavy rain. There will be more sleet and possibly a little snow for a time over higher ground in the north and east. Lowest temperatures overnight will be between 1 and 5 degrees.

Sunday will be bright with sunshine and scattered showers, most of which will be widespread in the west and north. Some of the showers will be heavy, with a chance of hail and maybe the odd isolated thunderstorm near the coast. Highest temperatures will be 7 to 11 degrees.

Sunday night will be breezy, especially further to the west and northwest. There will be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers, some heavy, including hail and possibly sleet over higher ground.

More persistent rain is possible in parts of the north and northwest, with a greater chance of thunderstorms there too. Lowest temperatures will be 2 to 6 degrees, with increasing west to southwest winds.