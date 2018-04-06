Ireland get off to strong start at Hong Kong Sevens

Ireland have won their first two pool matches in the Hong Kong Sevens Repechage tournament, the second tier competition from which the overall winner earns a place on the elite World Sevens circuit in 2019.

The Irish side opened their campaign with a 41-5 victory over the Cook Islands, Leinster academy prospects Jimmy O’Brien, Terry Kennedy and Ian Fitzpatrick crossing for two tries apiece, while Mark Roche added a seventh and also a conversion. Captain, Billy Dardis tagged on a couple of conversions.

In the second match Anthony Eddy’s Ireland team beat Jamaica 26-0, O’Brien, Kennedy, Harry McNulty and Shane Daly scoring tries with Roche posting three conversions. They will meet an unbeaten Uruguay side at 2.22am on Saturday morning Irish time to decide pool honours. Germany and Uganda are the other sides with a brace of wins in the competition.

Ireland used all 12 players in the two matches. The quarter-finals of the tournament are also on Saturday while the semi-finals and the final take place in the early hours of Sunday morning Irish time.

Ireland v Cook Islands: J O’Donnell, I Fitzpatrick, H McNulty, M Roche, H Keenan, J O’Brien, T Kennedy. Reps used: B Dardis (capt), S Daly, R Baloucoune, B Mollen, W Connors.

Ireland v Jamaica: J O’Donnell, I Fitzpatrick, H McNulty, M Roche, H Keenan, J O’Brien, T Kennedy. Reps: B Mollen, S Daly, W Connors, B Dardis (capt), R Baloucoune.

Fixtures

Saturday: Ireland v Uruguay, Hong Kong stadium (2.22am, Irish time).

Quarter-finals follow on.

Sunday: Semi-finals and final.