CJ Stander to captain Munster in his native George

Munster have made 10 changes to their team to take on the Southern Kings for the first time in the Pro14 on Saturday at Oteniqua Park, George (kick-off 7.35pm).

George native CJ Stander, who turned 28 on Thursday, will captain the province and is one of five players to retain their place from last weekend’s Champions Cup quarter-final win against Toulon in Thomond Park.

Head coach Johann van Graan has selected an all-international frontrow with James Cronin, Niall Scannell and John Ryan starting.

Jean Kleyn continues in the secondrow and is joined by Gerbrandt Grobler for his second start of the campaign, while the backrow sees Dave O’Callaghan and Conor Oliver on either side of Stander.

Dan Goggin links up with Rory Scannell in midfield with fullback JJ Hanrahan and academy winger Calvin Nash joining Alex Wootton in the back three.

Scrumhalf James Hart partners Ian Keatley in the halfback pairing.

In managing player loads, and with Darren Sweetnam and Simon Zebo already ruled out, Van Graan names six forwards in the replacements including Dave Kilcoyne who will make his 150th appearance for the province if called upon.

MUNSTER: JJ Hanrahan; Calvin Nash, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton; Ian Keatley, James Hart; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Gerbrandt Grobler; Dave O’Callaghan, Conor Oliver, CJ Stander (capt).

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, David Kilcoyne, Brian Scott, Billy Holland, Jack O’Donoghue, Jack Stafford, Stephen Fitzgerald, Robin Copeland.