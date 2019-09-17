Wales assistant Rob Howley sent home from Rugby World Cup for alleged breach of betting regulations

Wales’ bid for World Cup glory has been thrown into disarray after assistant head coach Rob Howley was sent home from the tournament in Japan.

Former Wales captain and scrumhalf Howley left Wales’ training camp on Monday following an alleged breach of World Rugby’s regulation six which covers anti corruption and betting.

Howley has worked alongside Wales head coach Warren Gatland since January 2008.

The 48-year-old was always going to leave his role in the Welsh set-up after the World Cup, but his international coaching future is now in tatters.

Howley won 59 caps for Wales and skippered his country on 22 occasions in a glittering career which saw him play for Bridgend, Cardiff and Wasps.

As a coach he was assistant with the British & Irish Lions on three straight tours in 2009, 2013 and 2017. He has coached Wales on an interim basis on 20 occasions and led the team to the 2013 Six Nations title.

Howley attended Wales’ open training session in Kitakyushu on Monday, but he was not present at the team’s official welcome and capping ceremony later that evening.

Wales face Georgia in Toyota in their World Cup opener on Monday.

More to follow.