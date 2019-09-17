Heavy rain could put Ireland and Scotland clash in danger

Yokohama is forecast to face a deluge later this week ahead of the Pool A meeting

Pedestrians using umbrellas struggle against strong wind and rain generated by Typhoon Faxai in Tokyo last week. Photo: Franck Robichon/EPA

Rugby World Cup organisers are keeping a close eye on the weather in Japan as heavy rain and thunderstorms potentially threaten some matches, including Ireland’s opener against Scotland on Sunday.

Yokohama, the venue for the meeting of the two Pool A sides, has been hit by heavy rain this week and a deluge is predicted for the day of the match. If the game has to be called off, it would not be rescheduled and put down as a 0-0 draw.

“A decision will be made in the main operation centre,” said Alan Gilpin, the tournament director. “A number of people will analyse information and we are in constant discussions with transport authorities and host cities. We will start the process 24 hours before a game and any decision would ultimately be taken by the executive director [Akira Shimazu] and me six to eight hours ahead of kick-off.”

Ireland had to cancel a media event at their training ground on Monday because of the weather. “Two days ago I got scalded and now it is a bit like Galway with the rain,” said the outside-half Jack Carty. “It is windy and wet so I suppose it is as well we have had those conditions throughout the year.”

