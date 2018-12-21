Seven new players included in Ireland Women’s rugby squad for Six Nations

The Ireland Women’s rugby squad has been named ahead of the Women’s Six Nations 2019.

Head coach Adam Griggs has selected 36 players with seven uncapped players included. They are Enya Breen, Kathryn Dane, Linda Djougang, Ailbhe Dowling, Eve Higgins, Claire Keohane and Hannah O’Connor.

A number of players from the Ireland Women’s Sevens squad have been included and will be available for selection subject to their Sevens World Series commitments.

Ireland will play their home games in Energia Park, Donnybrook, with their opening game of the tournament against England, kicking off at 5pm on Friday February 1st.

Ireland Women’s Six Nations 2019 Squad

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster) *

Ashleigh Baxter (Cooke/ Ulster)

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/ Munster)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster) *

Jeamie Deacon (Blackrock College RFC/ Leinster)

Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/IQ Rugby)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster) *

Ailbhe Dowling (Old Belvedere/ Leinster) *

Laura Feely (Galwegians/ Connacht)

Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/ Connacht)

Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/ Connacht)

Louise Galvin (UL Bohemians/ Munster)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/ Munster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/ Leinster) *

Emma Hooban (St Mary’s College/ Leinster)

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster) *

Leah Lyons (Harlequins)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere / Ulster)

Edel McMahon (Galwegians/ Connacht)

Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/ Connacht)

Sarah Mimnagh (Richmond / IQ Rugby)

Claire Molloy (Wasps)

Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock/ Leinster) *

Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe RFC/Connacht)

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/ Munster)

Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemians/ Munster)

Juliet Short (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Hannah Tyrell (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

*Denotes uncapped player at this level

Ireland Women’s Team - Six Nations 2019 Fixtures

Friday, 1st February: Ireland v England, Donnybrook, 5pm

Friday, 8th February: Scotland v Ireland, Scotstoun, 7.35pm

Saturday, 23rd February: Italy v Ireland, Parma, 6.30pm

Saturday, 9th March: Ireland v France, Donnybrook, 7pm

Sunday, 17th March: Wales v Ireland, Cardiff Arms Park, 1.30pm