New faces in Ireland women’s squad for November fixtures

Adam Griggs has named nine uncapped players in party for USA and England clashes
Claire Molloy has been named in the Ireland women’s squad for the November fixtures against the USA and England. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Ireland women’s coach Adam Griggs has named nine uncapped players in his squad for the November Tests against the USA and England.

Ireland take on the USA at Donnybrook on November 18th before travelling to play England at Twickenham on Novemner 24th.

And there will be new faces among the Irish party. Munster’s Enya Breen and Laura Sheehan, Leinster’s Emma Hoban, Ellen Murphy and Juliet Short - along with Lauren Delany who qualified through an IQ Rugby screening day - could all win their first caps.

Three uncapped dvelopment players - Connacht’s Beibhinn Parsons and Aoibheann Reilly and Leinster’s Daisy Earl - have also been selected.

On the announcement of the 31-strong squad, Griggs said: “This year we have included three development players into the panel, they are going to be fully immersed in the squad with an eye on fast tracking their development and making sure in a year or two they will be ready to go at international level.

“In saying that when they come in to compete with the other players in the squad, if they are doing their job well, they have every chance of being selected.

“A number of the squad, including the likes of Claire Molloy, are playing in the English premiership or have qualified through the IQ Rugby system which is really helping us identify and add to our pathway for the female players.”

Ireland squad: Enya Breen (Bantry Bay/ Munster)*, Anna Caplice (Richmond/IQ Rugby),Nikki Caughey (Railway Union/ Leinster), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster), Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/ Munster), Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster), Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/ Munster), Jeamie Deacon (Blackrock College RFC/ Leinster), Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/IQ Rugby)*, Daisy Earl (Railway Union/ Leinster)*^, Laura Feely (Galwegians/ Connacht), Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/ Connacht), Nichola Fryday (Tullamore/ Connacht), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/ Munster), Emma Hoban (St Mary’s College/ Leinster)*, Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster), Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster), Claire McLaughlin (Cooke/ Ulster), Edel McMahon (Galwegians/ Connacht), Sarah Mimnagh (Wasps/ IQ Rugby), Claire Molloy (Wasps/ IQ Rugby), Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby), Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)*, Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe RFC/Connacht)*^ , Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Aoibheann Reilly (Ballinasloe RFC/Connacht)*^, Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster)*, Juliet Short (Railway Union/ Leinster)*

*Denotes Uncapped at this Level
^ Denotes Development Player

Ireland November fixtures:

Ireland Women v USA Women, Donnybrook, Sunday November 18th (kick-off 1.0pm kick-off)
Ireland Women v England Women, Twickenham, Saturday November 24th (kick-off 6.30pm)

