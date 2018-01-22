James Cronin added to Ireland Six Nations squad

James Cronin has been added to the Ireland squad for the upcoming Six Nations campaign after Dave Kilcoyne picked up an injury during Munster’s Champions Cup win over Castres Olympique on Sunday.

Kilcoyne is being reviewed by the Munster medical team after suffering the knock to his knee and may miss at least the beginning of Ireland’s campaign which kicks off against France in paris on Saturday, February 3rd.

The Ireland squad departed on Monday morning for a training camp in Oliva Nova in southern Spain and will return to Ireland on Friday.

Ireland squad (for games against France and Italy)

Forwards (20)

Rory Best (Ulster, 106 caps, capt), Seán Cronin (Leinster, 56), Rob Herring (Ulster, 3); Jack McGrath (Leinster, 42), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster, 22), James Cronin (Munster, 3), Cian Healy (Leinster, 73), Andrew Porter (Leinster, 3), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster, 19), John Ryan (Munster, 11); Devin Toner (Leinster, 53), Ultan Dillane (Connacht, 11), Quinn Roux (Connacht, 3), James Ryan (Leinster, 4); Iain Henderson (Ulster, 34), Peter O’Mahony (Munster, 42), Jordi Murphy (Leinster, 18), Dan Leavy (Leinster, 4), Josh van der Flier (Leinster, 9), Jack Conan (Leinster, 5), CJ Stander (Munster, 18).

Backs (16)

Luke McGrath (Leinster, 6), Kieran Marmion (Connacht, 18), Conor Murray (Munster, 59); Joey Carbery (Leinster, 6), Ian Keatley (Munster, 7), Johnny Sexton (Leinster, 68); Rory Scannell (Munster, 3), Bundee Aki (Connacht, 2), Chris Farrell (Munster, 2), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster, 31); Keith Earls (Munster, 62), Fergus McFadden (Leinster, 32), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster, 4), Andrew Conway (Munster, 6); Jordan Larmour (Leinster, uncapped), Rob Kearney (Leinster, 78).