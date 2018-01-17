Morgan Parra recalled to youthful France Six Nations squad

France have recalled scrumhalf Morgan Parra with head coach Jacques Brunel also naming six uncapped players in a 32-man squad for the Six Nations, which starts next month.

Parra, 29, last played for his country in October 2015 and did not feature under former France coach Guy Noves, who was sacked in December following a poor run of results.

Bordeaux outhalf Matthieu Jalibert received his first call-up while uncapped Danny Priso, Cedate Gomes Sa, Felix Lambey, Marco Tauleign and Geoffrey Palis were also chosen.

Veterans Francois Trinh-Duc and Louis Picamoles are the most notable absentees in Brunel’s squad.

Toulon centre Mathieu Bastareaud has been included, although he will miss France’s opener against Ireland in Dublin after picking up a three-week ban for homophobic comments made during last Sunday’s European Champions Cup win over Benetton.

SQUAD

Mathieu Bastareaud (Toulon), Anthony Belleau (Toulon), Eddy Ben Arous (Racing 92), Yacouba Camara (Montpellier), Camille Chat (Racing 92), Henry Chavancy (Racing 92), Geoffrey Doumayrou (La Rochelle), Brice Dulin ( Racing 92), Antoine Dupont (Toulouse), Benjamin Fall (Montpellier), Paul Gabrillagues (Stade Francais), Cedate Gomes Sa (Racing 92), Kevin Gourdon (La Rochelle), Guilhem Guirado (Toulon), Arthur Iturria (Clermont), Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), Anthony Jelonch (Castres), Felix Lambey (Lyon), Remi Lamerat (Clermont), Wenceslas Lauret (Racing 92), Sekou Macalou (Stade Francais), Maxime Machenaud (Racing 92), Geoffrey Palis (Castres), Morgan Parra (Clermont), Jefferson Poirot (Bordeaux-Begles), Dany Priso (La Rochelle), Rabah Slimani (Clermont), Marco Tauleigne (Bordeaux-Begles), Teddy Thomas (Racing 92), Cristopher Tolofua (Saracens), Sebastien Vahaamahina (Clermont), Virimi Vakatawa (Racing 92).