Munster’s clash with Castres postponed until 4.0pm

Munster’s final Champions Cup pool fixture against Castres Olympique has been postponed until 4.0pm.

The match had been due to kick off at 1.0pm, but it has been pushed back by three hours due to heavy rainfall in Limerick.

Due to the heavy rainfall Referee Ben Whitehouse has confirmed today's kick off will now be at 4pm #MUNvCO — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) January 21, 2018

Johann van Graan’s side need a win at Thomond Park in order to guarantee a place in the last-eight of the competition.

They currently lead Pool Four with 16 points, one ahead of Racing 92, who play Leicester Tigers at Welford Road in their final fixture. That game is still set to kick-off at 1.0pm.

Munster have assured supporters already in the stadium that their tickets will still be valid for re-entry late in the afternoon.