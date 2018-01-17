Mathieu Bastareaud set to miss France’s game against Ireland

Toulon centre hit with three-week ban for verbal abuse against Benetton player
Mathieu Bastareaud has been banned for three weeks for verbal abuse and will miss France’s opening Six Nations match against Ireland in Paris. Photograph: Bertrand Langlois/AFP/Getty Images

Toulon centre Mathieu Bastareaud is set to miss France’s opening Six Nations clash with Ireland in Paris after receiving a three-week ban for verbally abusing Benetton flanker Sebastian Negri in last weekend’s Champions Cup match at Stade Félix Mayol.

Bastareaud appeared to call Negri a “f***ing faggot” in the final minute of the game and was cited by match commissioner Dennis Jones under Law 9.12.

Bastareaud, who apologised for the comment on Sunday night, pleaded guilty at Wednesday’s disciplinary hearing in London.

The disciplinary committee took the guilty plea into consideration in their judgment, reducing the initial six-week suspension by the maximum 50 per cent.

He will be free to play again from Sunday February 4th, a day after France’s game against Irelans at Stade de France.

