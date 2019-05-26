Ireland lose quarter-final thriller against Fiji at London Sevens

Ireland took early lead before South Sea Islanders went on a scoring blitz at Twickenham

Jordan Conroy scored one of Ireland’s four tries in the defeat to Fiji in the quarter-finals of the HSBC London Sevens at Twickenham Stadium. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Fiji 33 Ireland 24

Ireland showed that they will certainly add excitement to the World Series of the HSBC Sevens next season after losing out in a thrilling quarter-final of the London Sevens at Twickenham on Sunday.

Clontarf’s Mick McGrath grabbed two tries in the first three minutes against the South Sea Islanders , the second converted by Mark Roche, as Ireland took a shock 12-0 lead.

Sevens powerhouse Fiji roared back with a devastating scoring blitz either side of half-time, with tries from Meli Derenalagi, Aminiasi Tuimaba, Jerry Tuwai and Vilimoni Botitu, all converted by Waisea Nacuqu, as they went 28-12 up after eight minutes.

Ireland regathered themselves and launched a daring comeback to get within in a score of their rivals, with tries from Buccaneers speedster Jordan Conroy and Lansdowne’s Ian Fitzpatrick, with skipper Billy Dardis converting the latter score, left Fiji leading 28-24 with two minutes to go.

Ireland’s hopes were dealt a blow when skipper Dardis was yellow carded for a deliberate knock-on and Fiji grabbed the final try of the encounter when Asaeli Tuivuaka flew down the right wing to seal his side’s semi-final slot.

IRELAND: Mick McGrath (Clontarf), Adam Leavy (Lansdowne), Harry McNulty (UCD), Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers), Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College), Mark Roche (Blackrock College), Hugo Lennox (Clontarf).

Replacements: Billy Dardis (Terenure College, capt), Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne), Jack Kelly (Dublin University/Leinster), Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College).

