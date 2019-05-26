Ireland lose quarter-final thriller against Fiji at London Sevens

Fiji 33 Ireland 24

Ireland showed that they will certainly add excitement to the World Series of the HSBC Sevens next season after losing out in a thrilling quarter-final of the London Sevens at Twickenham on Sunday.

Clontarf’s Mick McGrath grabbed two tries in the first three minutes against the South Sea Islanders , the second converted by Mark Roche, as Ireland took a shock 12-0 lead.

Sevens powerhouse Fiji roared back with a devastating scoring blitz either side of half-time, with tries from Meli Derenalagi, Aminiasi Tuimaba, Jerry Tuwai and Vilimoni Botitu, all converted by Waisea Nacuqu, as they went 28-12 up after eight minutes.

Ireland regathered themselves and launched a daring comeback to get within in a score of their rivals, with tries from Buccaneers speedster Jordan Conroy and Lansdowne’s Ian Fitzpatrick, with skipper Billy Dardis converting the latter score, left Fiji leading 28-24 with two minutes to go.

Ireland’s hopes were dealt a blow when skipper Dardis was yellow carded for a deliberate knock-on and Fiji grabbed the final try of the encounter when Asaeli Tuivuaka flew down the right wing to seal his side’s semi-final slot.

IRELAND: Mick McGrath (Clontarf), Adam Leavy (Lansdowne), Harry McNulty (UCD), Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers), Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College), Mark Roche (Blackrock College), Hugo Lennox (Clontarf).

Replacements: Billy Dardis (Terenure College, capt), Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne), Jack Kelly (Dublin University/Leinster), Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College).