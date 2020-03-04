Gordon D’Arcy: Having the Six Nations behind paywall should have people up in arms
To go fully behind a pay wall would prove catastrophic to the sport’s future
It’s not only about losing people over 50 – a definite risk by moving off terrestrial TV – it’s about catching and keeping the attention of those under 20. Photograph: Dave Winter/Icon Sport
It was Robert Kennedy who said: “There is a Chinese curse which says ‘may he live in interesting times’. Like it or not we live in interesting times. They are times of danger and uncertainty; but they are also more open to the creative energy of men than any other time in history.”
That was 1966. Perhaps the words can be applied to 2020 and all this confusion mounting up around us.